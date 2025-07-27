Ovolo Hotels Unveils the Ultimate Luxury Dog-Friendly Stay With Hottest Partner Lineup

Ovolo Hotels is redefining pet-friendly travel with the refresh of their V.I.Pooch offering, providing an elevated in-room experience for four-legged guests that brings together a curated lineup of premium pet brands from August 1st 2025. From gourmet meals to plush bedding and wellness essentials, Ovolo is delivering an experience that treats dogs as true VIPs.

The refreshed V.I.Pooch offering includes best-in-class products and keepsakes from Dog Friendly Co., Frank Green, The Nosh Project, PetzPark and Petzyo. Each partner has been carefully selected for their commitment to quality, design, and dog wellbeing, creating a stay that is as stylish and considered as the rest of the Ovolo experience.

“V.I.Pooch is all about giving modern pet parents something they won’t find anywhere else,” said Jacob Knero, Senior Marketing Executive at Ovolo Hotels. “We’ve worked hard to secure the best in the business and ensure dogs enjoy the same level of luxury, fun and comfort as their humans.”

For just $120 per stay, guests receive an in-room collection of premium items including:

Premium Orthopaedic Memory Foam Beds and Tennis Balls by Dog Friendly Co (from August 14th 2025)

Designer bowls from Frank Green

Fresh meals and treats from The Nosh Project

Gourmet dry food from Petzyo

Wellness toppers and poo bags from PetzPark

Plus $5 is donated to Sydney Dogs & Cats Home with every booking

Items are beautifully presented in the room on arrival, with select pieces for guests to take home, creating a truly memorable and meaningful stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

To support the launch, Ovolo will activate across multiple touchpoints at Ovolo and throughout each participating brand. A special V.I.Pooch celebration at Ovolo Woolloomooloo on International Dog Day will bring the experience to life further with partner activations, giveaways, and plenty of tail-wagging moments.

Whether it’s a five-star nap, a gourmet snack, or a plush toy waiting at check-in, the refreshed V.I.Pooch is the stay every dog dreams of but can’t get anywhere other than Ovolo Hotels.