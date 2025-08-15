Star Princess to Debut Evolved Spellbound by Magic Castle

Princess Cruises unveils the next evolution of Spellbound by Magic Castle, the captivating speakeasy experience born from a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon, The Magic Castle®. Reimagined for the brand-new Star Princess, this immersive venue invites guests into a mesmerizing world of illusion, sleight-of-hand, and unforgettable storytelling at sea.

Building on its acclaimed debut aboard Sun Princess, Spellbound by Magic Castle experience aboard Star Princess delivers a new thematic paying homage to the golden age of magic, with a special nod to one of its most iconic figures: Richard Valentine Pitchford—better known as Cardini. A master of sleight-of-hand and theatrical illusion, Cardini captivated audiences with elegance and mystery. His legacy lives on through his great-nephew, Randy Pitchford, owner of the Magic Castle, and now echoes through this enchanting experience aboard Star Princess.

As the venue unfolds, a series of new uniquely themed spaces are unveiled, including a whimsical ticketing booth, the mysterious Inner Circle, the enchanting Cardini Bar, a behind-the-curtain Backstage area, and the Peacock Theater. Each space is richly detailed with eclectic décor, moody lighting, and theatrical flourishes that heighten the sense of wonder.

As part of its transformation, Spellbound on Star Princess will introduce an exclusive new cocktail menu featuring handcrafted drinks available only at the Cardini Bar. The menu complements the venue’s magical atmosphere and includes innovative libations, each with their own surprise twist, like The Inner Circle (milk-washed Meili vodka with delicate notes of jasmine tea), and Cardini (a butter-washed rum Old Fashioned).

“Spellbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about experiences at sea, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level aboard Star Princess,” said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experiences. “By bringing to life the spirit and setting of the original Magic Castle in Hollywood, our reimagined speakeasy will deliver a one-of-a-kind venue where every guest can feel like they’ve stepped into a world of true magic.”

In a move to make this not-to-be-missed experience more accessible, Spellbound by Magic Castle is open to all guests aboard Star Princess with several showtimes nightly. Admission is $45 per guest and includes two signature cocktails along with a captivating magic show. Tickets may be purchased in advance at http://www.princess.com/ or onboard.

Unlike the original concept, Spellbound will no longer include dinner service prior to showtime. Guests are encouraged to dine at least two hours prior to their reservation to allow for uninterrupted enjoyment of the experience.

Currently under final construction at Fincantieri, the 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess - sister to the award-winning Sun Princess - will feature 30 distinct dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations across a wide range of categories including Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony staterooms, each offering a private getaway with exclusive amenities, spaces and rooms.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Princess Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater yet; and The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas.

Star Princess will debut with a rich inaugural season featuring sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Voyages are available for booking now at www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/st-star-princess.

For more information, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or visit www.princess.com.