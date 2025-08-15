Swim England and Swimtrek Collaborate to Deepen Pool of Open Water Swimmers

Swim England, the national governing body for swimming in England, and SwimTrek, the world’s leading open water swimming holiday company, are working together to help more people discover swimming through the growing appeal of open water experiences.

This new collaboration is part of Swim England’s broader mission to get more people swimming more often – by making the sport more accessible, inclusive, and connected to real-life experiences. With outdoor swimming continuing to grow in popularity, teaming up with the world’s leading open water holiday specialist, SwimTrek, enables Swim England to reach new audiences and inspire people who may not have engaged with traditional swimming environments.

“We want to show that swimming isn’t limited to pools,” said Andy Salmon, CEO of Swim England. “By working with SwimTrek, we can open up exciting new pathways into the sport – whether someone’s completely new to swimming or looking to reconnect with it through the natural environment. This collaboration is about expanding the definition of swimming and making it more accessible and inclusive.”

Founded in 2003, SwimTrek has guided thousands of swimmers through unique open water experiences around the world. Their expertise in leading safe, adventurous swimming holidays makes them an ideal fit to help Swim England reach new swimmers through open water swimming experiences.

Ash Van Wensveen, MD of SwimTrek, added: “We’ve seen how powerful outdoor swimming can be in helping people build confidence and reconnect with the water. By working with Swim England, we can reach even more people – giving them the confidence, access, encouragement and inspiration to take the plunge to discover some incredible swimming locations across the globe.”

This collaboration will focus on raising awareness of open water swimming, encouraging safe participation, and building confidence in outdoor environments as a gateway into swimming. It reflects a shared belief that swimming should be open to all, whether that journey begins in a pool, a lake, or the sea.

