Four Seasons Unveils Inspiring Holiday Experiences to Spark Connection, Celebration, and Joy

Discover the magic of the holidays with Four Seasons, where every visit brings connection, joy, and the unmistakable feeling of being exactly where one belongs.

From tropical Villas & Residence Rentals to city escapes and rustic mountain retreats, enjoy candlelit dinners under a canopy of stars, cozy cocktails by the fire, teddy bear tea parties that delight young guests, or visit festive rooftop villages buzzing with seasonal flavours and cheer. Every unique Four the Season experience is designed with guests in mind to spark joy and create memories that linger long after the holidays, whatever the celebration.

Festive Fun for All Ages: Create New Traditions, Together

Celebrate the season with family-first experiences that awaken wonder, laughter, and holiday connection

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita – Catrina’s Fest: Celebrate Día de Muertos at this annual three-day, on-property festival honouring remembrance through art, tradition, and connection. Highlights include an opening night dinner, an evening celebration with themed altars, and a morning remembrance ceremony.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas – Villa & Residence Rentals Grill & Gather: Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend with a BBQ lunch or dinner when booking a three- to six-bedroom villa: perfect for a festive poolside gathering with family or friends.

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago – Teddy Bear Tea: Celebrate the season with the beloved Teddy Bear Tea, where the littlest of guests can build their own teddy bears and enjoy an interactive afternoon tea experience.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail – WhoVail Holidays: WhoVail transforms the resort into a Christmas wonderland complete with a gingerbread house backdrop, carols, and festive treats.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa – Junior Marine Savers: For families dreaming of a blue Christmas, Kuda Huraa offers an unforgettable gift: connection with the ocean. Through the Junior Marine Savers program, children join marine biologists to plant coral frames, care for rescued turtles, and learn about reef regeneration.

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris – Strasbourg Christmas Market Excursion: Embark on a concierge-curated family daytrip to Strasbourg, home to France’s most iconic Christmas markets, where crafts, seasonal treats, and holiday charm await around every corner.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui – Island-Inspired Villa & Residence Rentals Cheer: Make holiday memories with cozy in-villa experiences, including a Thai barbecue, island-inspired ornament crafts, private cinema movie nights with popcorn, and family spa time for parents and kids, including private wellness sessions on your terrace.

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus– Gingerbread Kids’ Workshop: Budding bakers are invited to decorate festive cookies alongside the hotel’s expert pastry team in this hands-on holiday workshop.

Indulge in Flavours of the Season

Four Seasons invites guests to gather, taste, and share in festive culinary creations

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle – Loy Krathong Festival: Celebrate Thailand’s Festival of Lights with a traditional Kanthok dinner, showcasing the rich flavours of Northern Thai cuisine.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies – Chef Rocco DiSpirito Culinary Residency: Join award-winning Chef Rocco DiSpirito for a three-night culinary residency at EsQuilina, where he presents Caribbean-inspired holiday dishes and festive, hands-on cooking demonstrations in a Mediterranean-style setting.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico – Dining Beneath the Stars: Enjoy a private cliffside dinner at Nueve, a secluded palapa on the ninth hole of the golf course with sweeping ocean views, followed by stargazing through telescopes under Tamarindo’s clear night sky.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai – Paniolo Ohana Dinner: Join celebrity Chef Tyler Florence for a sunset culinary celebration featuring premium steaks and locally sourced produce, set beneath the glow of the Hawaiian sky.

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi – SÉZANNE Holiday Gifting: SÉZANNE’s luxury bakery offers cloud-soft panettone and Valrhona chocolate cookies - elegant seasonal confections perfect for elevated holiday gifting.

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze – Panettone della Gherardesca: Savour a festive take on the classic sweet bread, crafted with rosemary, chestnut honey, almonds, and Brazil nuts - an artisanal creation made in collaboration with local Florentine makers.

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto – Japanese New Year Celebrations: Welcome the New Year with Toshikoshi soba, a symbolic noodle dish representing the transition from one year to the next.

Raise a Cup, or a Glass, to Festive Moments

From spirited cocktails to artful afternoon teas, Four Seasons bars and lounges are serving up seasonal cheer through immersive beverage experiences designed to delight and inspire

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong – ARGO Christmas Cocktail Class: Shake up the season with a spirited eggnog workshop at ARGO, where guests craft both classic and crystal styles using locally distilled Botanical Spirit.

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero – Glow Collection Cocktails: Inspired by Let’s Glow SF, the city’s vibrant projection arts festival, this trio of cocktails - the bold Ne-Glow-Ni, the Glow-Tini, a sparkling celebration in a glass and the cozy Glow-Toddy, perfect for chilly nights.

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest – Herend Tea & Decor Workshop: Join bespoke paper artist Edina Németh for a hands-on decoration workshop against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Herend Afternoon Tea ceremony.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea: Step into a storybook-style library illuminated with twinkling lights, adorned with festive décor and filled with seasonal sweets to celebrate the holiday season.

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing – Tio de Nadal Tea & Crafts: Guests are invited to decorate Tió logs and take part in festive games as part of the hotel’s whimsical holiday tea experience, blending seasonal treats with playful Catalan-inspired traditions.

Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur – Tea + Tree Crafting: Enjoy a festive afternoon tea paired with a hands-on mini-Christmas tree crafting session, framed and ready to be brought home, led by Executive Pastry Chef Yann Roumanille.

Explore Enchanting Festive Installations

Experience winter’s magic through festive markets, fireside rituals and lakeside ice rinks – creating moments to cherish

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis – Nordic Village: Head to the hotel’s rooftop for a festive holiday experience featuring European-inspired Christmas market pop-ups, seasonal cocktails, and dining in heated, Nordic-style cabins with sweeping views of the city skyline.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin – Ice Rodeo: Glide across the hotel’s ice-skating rink overlooking Lady Bird Lake or gather for a rinkside meal in a cozy cabin for up to six guests, complete with a festive holiday menu.

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Sante Fe – Fireplace Butler & S’mores: Warm up with s’mores and a private fireplace butler, who kindles the kiva hearth with aromatic piñon wood for the perfect winter evening.

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou – Life-Size Gingerbread House: Step into a life-size gingerbread house crafted from real gingerbread bricks and seasonal sweets - a deliciously festive centrepiece in the hotel’s arrival lobby.

Four Seasons Resort Marrakech – Festive Market: Wander through the resort’s lively Festive Market, where handcrafted goods and interactive workshops led by local artisans bring Moroccan holiday spirit to life.