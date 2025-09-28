Star Princess Officially Delivered to Princess Cruises

Star Princess - the second Sphere-Class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet - was officially delivered today during a celebratory handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The stunning Star Princess is the 17th ship in the cruise line’s dynamic line up of vessels sailing worldwide.

The Star Princess handover ceremony was attended by Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises; Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri; Biagio Mazzotta, President and Chairman of Fincantieri; Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division; Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, and local government officials. The ceremony signifies the official transfer of the ship from Fincantieri to Princess, marking the completion of construction and the beginning of final preparations ahead of its inaugural sailings.

“Today is a proud moment for Princess as we welcome the new Star Princess to our incredible fleet,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “This remarkable vessel is a testament to the innovation and craftsmanship of our long-standing partners at Fincantieri, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the shipbuilding team for bringing our newest ship to life.”

With her 1,600 crew now onboard preparing to welcome the first guests, Star Princess will depart the shipyard and sail to Barcelona ahead of her inaugural voyage, an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise departing October 4.

The 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess - sister to the award-winning Sun Princess - will feature 30 distinct dining and bar venues, curated entertainment and activity offerings. Unique to Star Princess and Sun Princess is The Sanctuary Collection, an elevated private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, a tranquil, adults-only pool deck; and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater yet; The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas; and Spellbound by Magic Castle, the captivating speakeasy experience born from a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon, The Magic Castle™.

On October 4, 2025, Star Princess will debut in the scenic Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on November 7, 2025. Following her Caribbean season, she will sail through the Panama Canal heading west to begin her inaugural Alaska season.

Voyages are available for booking now at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/st-star-princess.