Stanley appointed Asia-Pacific president for Airbus

Airbus has named Anand Stanley as president of the company in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Stanley will lead the strategy and future positioning of Airbus and its divisions across the region.

In this role he will have responsibility for commercial aircraft sales and customer affairs, group-wide government affairs, industrial and joint venture partnerships, as well as the local operations at Airbus sites.

Stanley reports to Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international, and will work closely with the heads of region for the Airbus helicopters, defence and space divisions who are co-located at the company’s Asia-Pacific headquarters.

Stanley joined Airbus in 2018 as president and managing director of Airbus India, where he has overseen the Airbus business development and advanced the company’s position with key stakeholders, including customers, government agencies and industry partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to joining Airbus, he held senior positions in the civil aerospace, defence and helicopter markets.

“Anand has brought a wealth of experience to Airbus and managed the company’s operations in India with very positive results,” said Scherer.

“His proven track record makes him the right choice to lead Airbus in the key Asia-Pacific market.

“We know that we can count on Anand to focus on supporting our customers in these most challenging times, while developing further our position as the leading partner for the aerospace sector in the region.”

Stanley succeeds Patrick de Castelbajac, who is leaving Airbus, and will take up the new role in July.