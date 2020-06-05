Jurys Inn makes cleanliness commitment ahead of July reopening

Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland has announced a new customer commitment charter in preparation for reopening its hotels in the coming weeks.

The charter is in response to the current Covid-19 restrictions, with the group implementing a detailed ‘Stay Safe, Stay Happy’ five-point plan outlining the enhanced measures it is undertaking to ensure the safety of guests, employees and across each of the communities they operate.

The charter covers: hygiene, social distancing, cashless operation, food & beverage delivery and training.

In developing the detailed plan, the group worked closely with the Environmental Health Organisation, as well as implementing the guidance issued by the World Health Organisation to ensure health and safety measures are in line with the highest possible standards.

The new measures will be rigorously applied across the group’s 48 hotels and corporate offices in the UK and Ireland.

Jurys Inn and Leonardo hotels UK and Ireland is also working in partnership with its supplier, Ecolab, on introducing the recommended deep cleaning products and processes to enhance cleanliness standards across all areas of its hotels.

The group intends to open hotels across Ireland from July 20th, and the remaining hotels in the UK at later stages - with a phased reopening plan based on guidance from health authorities and the UK government.

Jason Carruthers, managing director of Jurys Inn & Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland, said: “Our utmost priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our guests, team members and the wider community during these unprecedented times.

“Ensuring we respond and innovate now to meet the new mindset and environment will be critical as we help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“I’m therefore delighted to launch our new customer commitment charter, which will ensure we keep everyone safe, and help us to navigate the road ahead as we look to open our doors again to our valued guests and people.”

Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland is a leading four–star hotel group across the UK and Ireland.

It operates 36 hotels under the Jurys Inn brand and 12 hotels under the Leonardo brand – 44 in the UK and four in Ireland.