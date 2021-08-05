Royal Caribbean aims for full return by next spring

Royal Caribbean International has announced that its complete line-up of ships will be sailing by spring 2022.

Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas’ first sailing from the New York area.

The vessel will offer a seven-night itinerary to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

“We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travellers looking ahead to plan their getaways.

“More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life,” said Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International.

Holidaymakers and their families can again seek out adventure in Royal Caribbean’s diverse range of ships and itineraries that offer a variety of lengths and destinations around the world.

The plans for the return of all 26 ships add to previously announced Royal Caribbean milestones coming later this year, including the cruise line’s return to California and the start of the first full winter season from Barbados.

Anthem of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has also announced the extension of its British sailings for Anthem of the Seas through to the end of October.

Since early July, Anthem has been sailing from Southampton and welcoming thousands of UK residents on board.

Starting in September, eligible international guests will also be able to set sail from Southampton, subject to the latest travel guidelines from the UK government and their country of residence.

Guests on board Anthem’s five- to seven-night British Isles sailings can experience the perfect mix of British culture and breath-taking natural scenery at ports of call such as Liverpool, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Kirkwall and Glasgow, Scotland.

“We are thrilled with the response to our Royal Caribbean holidays from the UK.

“Since recommencing sailings in early July, our British Isles itineraries have achieved peak guest satisfaction levels.

“Anthem of the Seas is an incredible ship and very popular with UK guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International.