St. Regis Hotels & Resorts to Debut in Costa Mujeres, Mexico

Marriott International, Inc., announced it has signed an agreement with AB Living to bring the legendary St. Regis brand to Costa Mujeres. Solidifying the brand’s position as a global leader in luxury leisure hospitality, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is expected to welcome its first guests in early 2025.

“The signing of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort represents a pivotal moment for St. Regis, as the brand continues its dynamic resort growth in the world’s most glamorous leisure destinations,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “We are thrilled to expand St. Regis’ footprint in Mexico and look forward to bringing the brand’s celebrated rituals and traditions to this vibrant and sought-after destination for future guests.”

Building on the brand’s existing portfolio of 15 resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has plans to expand its resort portfolio to include some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations, including within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The signing of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort underscores this commitment to its strong global expansion in the world’s most compelling markets.

“We are thrilled to work with AB Living to introduce The St. Regis brand to Costa Mujeres, Cancun’s exciting new side of town,” said Laurent De Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International. “This signing showcases both the continuous growth in one of Mexico’s top destinations and the strong interest in our portfolio of sought-after luxury brands.”

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is ideally located on a 3.5-hectare site along the scenic Costa Mujeres beach. Situated north of Cancun on the Yucatan Peninsula, Costa Mujeres is a vibrant travel destination, known for its tranquil atmosphere, lush natural surroundings, and pristine beaches on the Mexican Caribbean. The resort is only a 35-minute drive from Cancun’s International Airport and a quick boat ride from the magical Island of Isla Mujeres.

“Our choice of St. Regis is based on a shared vision of luxury hospitality, standards of service, tradition and excellence. St Regis. is also a leader in the luxury branded residential segment, a component that plays a major role in this project,” said Alejandro Bataller, Vice President of AB Living Group.

Envisioned by Sordo Madaleno Architects, an internationally renowned architectural firm based in Mexico City, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is expected to feature 158 guest rooms and 80 branded residential units, which will boast spectacular views of the Island of Isla Mujeres to the east and Cancun to the Southeast. Plans for the resort also include three distinct food and beverage venues, several swimming pools, a glamorous beach club, approximately 470 square meters of meeting space, and the signature St. Regis Butler Service. Comprised of 22,584 square meters, the branded residences will enjoy private elevator access, a residential concierge, a fitness center, and full access to the resort’s amenities and services.

Marriott International currently operates two St. Regis properties in Mexico; The St. Regis Mexico City and The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. Additionally, the brand is slated to make its debut in Riviera Maya later this year and in Los Cabos in 2023.