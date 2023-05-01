Sri Lanka to organize press conference on the second day of Arabian Travel Market 2023

As part of its participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023, taking place in Dubai, UAE, from 1st May to 4th May 2023, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau will hold a Press Conference tomorrow, 2nd of May 2023 at the Arabian Travel Market. The press conference will be attended by Mr. Harin Fernando, the Tourism Minister of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is showcasing its top tourism attractions at the travel event ATM 2023, and Tourism Minister Mr. Harin Fernando is leading a delegation of 50 companies, DMCs, tour operators, and hotel partners, attending the event.

The Sri Lanka stand, located at AS5110, is the focal point of the Sri Lanka delegation’s activities during the event. The stand showcases the key tourism attractions of Sri Lanka, including its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, scenic landscapes, and abundant wildlife.

During the press conference tomorrow, Mr. Harin Fernando will provide updates on the latest tourism developments in Sri Lanka, highlighting the country’s efforts to enhance its infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism. He will also outline the initiatives undertaken to ensure the safety and security of tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan delegation will also hold meetings with key industry players to explore potential partnerships and collaborations. The country’s tourism industry has been on the rise in recent years, with Sri Lanka being named the ‘best adventure destination in Asia’ and the ‘best up-and-coming travel destination’ by Lonely Planet.

“We are excited to showcase the unique and diverse tourism offerings of Sri Lanka to the world,” said Mr. Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka’s Tourism Minister. “The Arabian Travel Market is a crucial platform for us to engage with industry players and showcase the immense potential of our tourism industry.”

Sri Lanka has been actively promoting its tourism industry to the Middle East market, with targeted marketing campaigns and initiatives to attract more tourists from the region. The Arabian Travel Market provides an excellent platform for Sri Lanka to showcase its tourism offerings and build new partnerships with travel professionals and trade partners from the Middle East.

For more information about Sri Lanka’s tourism industry and the Arabian Travel Market 2023, please visit the Sri Lanka stand at AS5110.

