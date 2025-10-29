Spotlight falls on Terra, Expo City Dubai ahead of World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 202

The global leaders of sustainable tourism are gathering in Dubai ahead of the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025. The VIP ceremony at Terra, Expo City Dubai will recognise the individuals and organisations that are accelerating change in net positive tourism.

The winners of the 30 categories of this year’s programme will be announced during the ceremony. The nominees, drawn from across the globe, feature a fascinating range of individuals and organisations that are accelerating change and impacting net positive tourism. Industry professionals, the media, and the general public voted for the nominees they consider to be leading the world in sustainable tourism.

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice-President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards says: “We cannot think of a more fitting host of the 2nd annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards than Terra, Expo City Dubai, a venue that is the embodiment of sustainable tourism, and fully aligned with our mission to spotlight those individuals and organisations that are leading the way in safeguarding our planet for future generations.”



The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards categories and entry criteria were agreed by an Advisory Board of thought leaders from the travel and tourism industry, academia and government. Entries were assessed by students in Sustainable Business from Nova School of Business & Economics. Industry professionals, the media, and the general public voted for the nominees they consider to be leading the world in sustainable tourism.

The programme is run in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, whose partners and members represent over 66,000 hotels, 8 million rooms globally, 300 brands, and over 100 supply chain and strategic partners.

Glenn Mandziuk, President & Chief Executive Officer, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance says: “The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards shine a powerful spotlight on the innovation and leadership driving our industry toward a Net Positive future. We are thrilled to join global leaders in Dubai to celebrate those setting new benchmarks for responsible growth- organisations proving that sustainability and excellence go hand in hand. This ceremony isn’t just a celebration of achievement, it’s a reminder of what’s possible when our sector unites around shared purpose and measurable impact.”

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 32nd anniversary.