Terre Blanche partners with Troon Golf to elevate European luxury golf experience

Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort***** has announced a landmark partnership with Troon Golf, the global leader in golf and club management, marking a new chapter for the French Riviera resort and reinforcing its position among Europe’s premier golf destinations.

Set within a 750-acre estate between Provence and the French Riviera, Terre Blanche features two championship courses designed by Dave Thomas — Le Château, open to guests and visitors, and Le Riou, reserved for members and hotel guests. As the first Troon-affiliated property in France, Terre Blanche now joins Troon’s global network of over 950 managed destinations in 40 countries, gaining access to exclusive programs such as Troon Privé® Privileges and Troon Advantage, offering reciprocal play and preferred rates at more than 300 world-class courses.

Through this collaboration, Terre Blanche will integrate into the Troon Rewards network, reaching over one million active members, and benefit from Troon’s global marketing channels, training expertise, and agronomic support. Plans also include hosting exclusive events such as the Troon Cup and a dedicated Terre Blanche Invitational, solidifying the resort’s role as a European flagship for the Troon brand.

“This exclusive partnership with Troon reflects our commitment to delivering the highest standards in golf and hospitality,” said Marc Delauné, President of Terre Blanche. “Troon’s global reach and operational excellence make them the ideal partner as we continue to build Terre Blanche’s reputation as one of Europe’s premier golf destinations.”

DJ Flanders, Executive Vice President of Troon International, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Terre Blanche to the Troon family. This iconic resort represents the best of European golf and hospitality, and will serve as our flagship facility in France.”

Complementing its golf facilities, Terre Blanche offers a five-star hotel, Michelin-starred dining, a standalone spa, and luxury real estate opportunities, creating a refined lifestyle destination that blends discreet luxury, Provençal authenticity, and sporting spirit.