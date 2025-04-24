Breaking Travel News’s aviation correspondent Phil Blizzard, ahead of ATM 2025, looks at the development of sports sponsorship by the Middle East aviation sector - starting with Dubai’s home based Emirates Airline who is the official airline for Arabian Travel Market.

Middle East and global airlines will be descending into Dubai for ATM - 2025, the 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market. The airlines will be there to showcase their latest products and innovations, talk about new routes and when production issues allow the delivery of new aircraft. All very important to both the travel trade and the aviation enthusiast.

But there will also be another very prominent element, a visual one, which ‘the person in the street’ will be familiar with - that of numerous global sports teams adorned with the branding of the regions leading airlines. Not only teams, but sporting events which attract a global audience such as the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1

The association between Middle East airlines and sports sponsorship began in 1987 when Emirates Airline tee-offed their sponsorship journey with the first Dubai Powerboat Race.

Since then Emirates sports sponsorship portfolio has grown include, golf, horse racing, rugby, tennis, cricket, sailing, basketball and more recently cycling, along with a multitude of world famous teams - highlighted below.

Emirates football partnerships

Real Madrid CF - Over a decade-long relationship, with a current deal worth $68.1m-$70m annually

Arsenal FC - A long-standing partnership since 2004, with a current deal worth $64m annually until 2028

AC Milan - A partnership since 2007, with a deal worth $32m annually until at least 2029

Rugby - Emirates is a Worldwide Partner of the Rugby World Cup and has sponsored Asia Rugby competitions since 2024

Tennis - Emirates sponsors high-profile events like the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open

Basketball - Emirates has a major sponsorship deal with the NBA and supports the UAE Basketball Association

The airlines extensive sponsorship portfolio reflects their commitment to supporting sports globally, with over 130 sponsored events annually

EMIRATES SPONSORSHIPS - BRINGING SPORTS AND CULTURE TO MORE PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD

Emirates were multiple winners in the World Travel Awards 2024, including ‘World’s Leading Airline - First Class,’ ‘World’s Leading Airline - Brand,’ ‘World’s Leading Airline - Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline - Rewards Programme.

