Banyan Group Unveils Garrya Mu Cang Chai, the First Garrya Hotel in Vietnam

Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company, announces the opening of Garrya Mu Cang Chai, a serene resort in the renowned mountain and rice terrace region of Mu Cang Chai, Yen Bai province, Northern Vietnam. Celebrated as one of Southeast Asia’s remarkable landscapes, this area is known for its majestic mountains and layered emerald rice terraces. Recognised as a national natural heritage site, Mu Cang Chai attracts visitors with its seasonal beauty and vibrant culture, located over 300 kilometres north of Hanoi.

“We are delighted to introduce Garrya Mu Cang Chai, a perfect getaway from the city, surrounded by picturesque rice terraces. The resort embodies Garrya’s philosophy of finding beauty in simplicity. From thoughtful spaces that encourage stillness to a purposeful living approach, we want to offer our guests a meaningful escape from the demands of modern life. This is where guests can rest their body and mind, and find culture, nature and community converge in harmony,” said Thinh Phan, General Manager.

As the first international resort brand in the region and Garrya’s inaugural property in Vietnam, Garrya Mu Cang Chai covers 6.5 hectares of lush greenery. The resort features 110 rooms, suites, and villas with views of rice terraces and mountains. Accessible from Hanoi by a scenic six-hour drive, the resort is close to iconic sites such as Mam Xoi and Mong Ngua rice terrace hills, the Mu Cang Chai bamboo forest, H’Mong ethnic villages, and the Khau Pha pass.

Asian Sensibility with Simplified Living

The rooms, suites, and villas, ranging from 30 to 154 square metres, offer panoramic views of the tranquil countryside. The Mu Cang Chai Pool Suite and Mountain View Pool Villa feature bamboo accents, a cultural symbol of Vietnam, with brocade motifs typical of the H’Mong people. The Wellbeing Suite and Wellbeing Pool Suite cater to guests seeking a peaceful and rejuvenating escape, with access to the Hydro Wellbeing Area and inclusive spa treatments. Each villa is connected by tree-lined pathways and lush gardens with native flora—including the region’s iconic Tớ Dày flower.

The Flavours of Northwest Vietnam

Refresh, the all-day dining restaurant, offers nutritious cuisine alongside a selection of international, Asian, local, and Vietnamese dishes. The restaurant’s bright, airy interior, adorned with Vietnamese bamboo-inspired décor and high ceilings overlooking the surrounding mountains and rice terraces, creates a serene dining atmosphere.

Charcoal Grill offers an interactive dining experience with a live open kitchen, featuring a unique blend of Western, Asian, and Vietnamese dishes. The restaurant highlights traditional charcoal and dry wood cooking methods, adapted from the local ethnic groups, providing an authentic taste of the region. Underground Sport Bar provides a different atmosphere with gin-infused craft cocktails and light bites, accompanied by acoustic bands. Screening Rooms offer a space for music immersion. BZen Pool Bar, next to the outdoor pool, serves light meals, fresh juices, and kombuchas, while the Lobby Lounge is perfect for a coffee or tea.

A Destination for Contemplation

The property is home to the 8LEMENTS Spa, a relaxation cocoon. Banyan Group’s wellbeing philosophy emphasises the interconnectedness of mind, body, and soul, as well as our connection to others and nature. Guests will have access to essential wellbeing products and area that nurture both individuals and the environment.

The Hydro Wellbeing Area offers a range of facilities including hot/warm and cold pools, shower experiences, a rain mist shower walk, an infrared sauna, and a herbal steam room. These amenities enhance wellbeing by improving blood circulation, aiding detoxification, and boosting metabolism. The Area provides both hot and cold treatments for a holistic experience. Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy ReCharge Gym, a comprehensive fitness centre, while those who prefer group activities can enjoy a variety of board games, including billiards and football, at the Social Zone.

Garrya Mu Cang Chai features an 8-metre-high pillarless bamboo ballroom with panoramic views of terraced fields and mountains. The resort also offers an outdoor event area and smaller meeting rooms, equipped with the latest sound and lighting systems, ideal for both in-person and online meetings. Wedding couples can have a picturesque mountainous destination wedding in Mu Cang Chai, recognised as one of the world’s top 50 most beautiful destinations in 2020.

For further information, please visit www.garrya.com/en/destinations/mu-cang-chai.