Spirit Airlines Offers Fast-Track to Elite Status with New Partnership

Spirit Airlines is offering frequent travelers a fast-track to the best benefits of the Free Spirit program, including free carry-on and checked bags, seat selection, onboard snacks and drinks and other valuable perks.

The airline yesterday announced a new partnership with StatusMatch.com, which allows elite members of more than 30 loyalty programs to apply to receive Free Spirit Gold® or Free Spirit Silver® Status for one year.

Free Spirit Status rewards the airline’s most loyal Guests with valuable, enhanced benefits and flexibility.

Guests who hold frequent traveler status with 16 airline and 16 hotel loyalty programs throughout the Americas are eligible to match their status to Spirit. To view the full list of qualified programs and apply for this limited-time offer, visit Spirit.StatusMatch.com.

“Spirit offers convenient, nonstop routes for Guests who are regularly crisscrossing the country, and we’re excited to offer road warriors the opportunity to continue enjoying the benefits they’re accustomed to while flying Spirit,” said Rana Ghosh, Vice President of Omnichannel Sales at Spirit Airlines. “We’re incredibly proud of our Free Spirit program, which offers Gold and Silver members a long list of perks on every flight.”

Guests who invest $49 to match to Free Spirit Silver Status receive valuable benefits including Shortcut Security & Boarding, free seat selection at check-in and fee waivers for award redemptions and overweight bags.

Perks of Free Spirit Gold Status, for a promotional rate of $99, include the benefits of Silver Status plus a free carry-on and checked bag, Flight Flex, free seat selection at booking and a complimentary drink and snack on board.

“With many airlines and hotels downgrading elite members, this is a great opportunity for members of the eligible airline and hotel programs to switch to Spirit Airlines,” said Mark Ross-Smith, CEO of StatusMatch.com. “This is an amazing value for frequent travelers. We encourage eligible travelers to compare the affordable investment of the status match with the great benefits associated with Free Spirit Status.”

The Free Spirit program makes it easy for elite members to requalify for Status and continue enjoying their valuable benefits. Participating Guests earn Status Qualifying Points (SQPs) on fares and À La Smarte® options and can earn additional SQPs by using an eligible Free Spirit credit card.

Invest in the Guest

The expanded program is Spirit’s latest commitment to Invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Upgraded, wider seats with added cushion and headrests will debut on 26 new planes projected for delivery in 2023.

The Big Front Seat® offers more space, extra legroom and no middle seat. It’s the best deal in the sky.

Spirit’s Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.