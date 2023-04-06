Spirit Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Launch of Charleston, S.C., Flights

Spirit Airlines is adding bright yellow to Charleston’s iconic Rainbow Row today with the launch of its new, nonstop service from Charleston International Airport (CHS). These new, convenient nonstop flight options deliver affordable fares to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR), and Philadelphia (PHL) and make it easier for East Coast travelers to experience the Southern charm behind this award-winning destination.

To celebrate the service launch, Spirit also announced an expansion with a new nonstop route to Las Vegas (LAS) starting in September. The new Las Vegas route will be the only nonstop flight connecting Charleston Guests to the popular entertainment destination. Spirit is offering an introductory fare on the new route, with one-way fares starting as low as $99* for travel September 7 – October 18, 2023.

“We’re pleased to offer More Go for our Guests, and Charleston is one of those unique destinations that attract travelers year-round. These new, nonstop flights provide easy access to three major metro cities on the East Coast and make the city’s rich history and coastal culture just a quick and affordable flight away,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “It’s also exciting to announce new service to Las Vegas, which is unserved from Charleston today and in addition to being a popular destination provides a gateway to many other Western destinations in our Network.”

Spirit’s new CHS Guests can sign up for the Free Spirit® loyalty program and enjoy the limited-time Double Points promotion for travel to/from CHS. To qualify, members must book by May 5, 2023 and travel by July 31, 2023.** Free Spirit® costs nothing to join and offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

“It’s an exciting time at Charleston International Airport. We are pleased to have Spirit Airlines join us and even happier to have them announce more destinations on their first day of service for Charleston and the Lowcountry to enjoy,” said Elliott Summey, executive director and chief executive officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Lowcountry travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas and we are thrilled to have Spirit offer a new nonstop flight to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Spirit’s Charleston service adds to the airline’s long-time history in South Carolina. Spirit first entered the state more than 25 years ago with service from Myrtle Beach (MYR). The airline currently offers 17 peak-day daily departures in South Carolina. In addition to the new service from CHS, Spirit is launching seasonal nonstop flights to Chicago (ORD), Cleveland (CLE), and Rochester (ROC) from Myrtle Beach this May.

“Spirit’s investment in the Charleston market increases the affordability and convenience of daily flights to two of our top areas of visitor origin - the Northeast and Florida. Their confidence in our market since announcing the first three routes is evidenced by the addition of Las Vegas service, improving access between the Lowcountry and western U.S.,” said Helen HIll, Chair of the Aviation Authority and CEO of Explore Charleston. “These routes are about more than advancing our role as a destination. Experience tells us that more flights to more destinations enhance the quality of life for citizen’s in the Charleston area as well. This is an exciting occasion for Charleston International and this iconic region we call home. The significance of an additional airline serving Charleston International cannot be overstated. We welcome Spirit and appreciate their commitment to our market.”

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated its new service in Charleston with a sizable donation to Friends of Fisher House Charleston, a nonprofit focused on providing temporary accommodations to veterans and their families while the veteran is receiving medical attention at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

“Friends of Fisher House Charleston is humbled by the generous support of Spirit. This donation will directly benefit our Veterans and their caregivers, taking care of their needs as they have done for us,” said Joshua Strimple, President of Friends of Fisher House Charleston. “Our mission is to allow our families to focus on healing and creating a family environment for our Veterans and their caregivers because family is the best medicine! We could not accomplish this without the support of organizations like Spirit!”