Spas of America Reaches an Impressive Milestone

Spas of America, the leading spa and wellness travel website, announced its 900th spa listing, Spa Viata, situated within the scenic Texas Hill Country’s Hotel Viata Austin.

Nestled amidst the picturesque beauty of the Texas Hill Country, Spa Viata provides a tranquil haven, offering a serene escape from the bustling atmosphere of one of America’s most sought-after and rapidly growing cities. Step into Spa Viata and surrender to a world of serenity and tranquility. Drawing inspiration from Italian spa traditions, the highly skilled therapists are poised to pamper guests with bespoke treatments to rejuvenate both the body and soul. Whether indulging in a soothing massage, a refreshing facial, or a luxurious body treatment, each experience is meticulously crafted to revitalize and renew visitors.

Complementing the spa’s serene ambiance is Hotel Viata Austin, a boutique retreat that exudes comfort and charm. Its well-appointed rooms and suites provide a cozy sanctuary for weary travelers, offering a peaceful environment to unwind and recharge. With attentive staff and breathtaking views of the Hill Country, Hotel Viata Austin ensures that every moment spent within its premises is infused with warmth and relaxation.

Spas of America President and Founder Craig Oliver says, “Austin is such an exciting and dynamic city, and we are pleased to feature Spa Viata as a premier spa and wellness destination for our audience. Their presence on our website benefits our existing spa partners and customers, providing another fabulous option for those seeking exceptional health and wellness travel experiences.”

David Putniki, General Manager of Hotel Viata, adds, “We take immense pride in the exceptional experience our team at Spa Viata has created. Our spa perfectly complements the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country. We are excited to partner with Spas of America and showcase our special Austin spa and wellness experience to a broader audience across North America.”

Hotel Viata is owned and operated by Pacific Hospitality, which also owns Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, and Spa Terra, Meritage Resort at Napa Valley. Both Aarna Spa and Spa Terra have been honored as recipients of Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas of 2022 accolade.

For more information about Spa Viata, please visit the Spas of America website at www.spasofamerica.com.