Spain and Its Islands at World Travel Market 2025

On behalf of Spain and its islands, below is a summary of some of the key events and opportunities at World Travel Market, London.



THE SPANISH TOURIST OFFICE (STO) IN UK

Stand Number: N6-210

The Spanish Tourist Office (STO) in the UK is the official representation of Turespaña working to promote Spain as a leading destination among British travellers through strategic partnerships, media relations, trade engagement, and consumer marketing. The Spain strategy focuses on geographical and seasonal diversification and the new campaign “Think you know Spain, think again” encourages visitors to venture into lesser-known areas and second cities.

PRESENTATION: STAY LONGER, DISCOVER MORE

Location: Stand (N6-210)

Date & Time: Wednesday 5th November at 10:40am – 11:00am

The Spanish Tourist Office in UK will give a presentation on how to “stay longer, discover more”, a message that encourages visitors to embrace slow travel in the destination’s lesser-known regions. Places are limited and are available for relevant travel trade and /or media that sell holidays to Spain a/o write about the destination.

Please register interest via [email protected]

THE WANDERLUST SPAIN AWARDS

Location: Stand (N6-210)

Date & Time: Wednesday 5th November at 11:30am

The Spanish Tourist Office (UK) will host an on-stand awards ceremony in collaboration with Wanderlust Magazine to celebrate the most sustainable tour operators to Spain. Places are limited and are available for relevant travel trade and /or media that sell holidays to Spain a/o write about the destination.

Please register interest via [email protected]

ANDALUCÍA: NETWORKING ‘AFTERWORK’ AT WTM WITH SPANISH BUSINESSES & REGIONAL TOURISM BOARDS

Location: Stand: (N6-200)

Date time: Tuesday 4th November from 4:30pm to end of day one at WTM

Andalucía is delighted to invite tour operators, travel agents, journalists and content creators to come together to meet the regions representatives. This informal drop-in event will take place at the end of the first day of WTM 2025, offering attendees the chance to learn about the destination, build connections with Andalucia-based tourism companies and network with fellow travel colleagues, all while enjoying traditional Andalucian gastronomy and music.

By invitation only. Note: places are limited and are available for media and trade who either write about or sell Spain. Register your interest via [email protected]

ANDALUCIA’S TOURISM AGENDA: PANEL DISCUSSION

Location: Stand N6-200

Date & Time: Wednesday 5th November, 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Join us for a dynamic panel hour at the Andalucía Stand, bringing together leading voices from the UK travel industry and representatives from Andalucía in Spain. The session will cover key topics including diversifying tourism flows, promoting sustainable tourism, and enhancing connectivity to support Andalucía’s growth. The panel will open with welcome remarks from Andalucia’s Minister of Tourism.

Please RSVP at [email protected]

ANDALUCIA EVENT IN CENTRAL LONDON: A TRIBUTE TO FLAMENCO FASHION & MUSIC

Location: Spitalfields, London (full details confirmed by email after RSVP)

Date & time: Wednesday 5th November 2025 at 6:30 pm

Theme: Coinciding with World Travel Market week, the Andalucia Tourism Board will host an unforgettable evening in London celebrating the region’s rich heritage through fashion, music, and gastronomy.

The event will open with a vibrant flamenco fashion catwalk, followed by a powerful live performance from the acclaimed dancers of Teatro Flamenco Sevilla. Guests will then enjoy a cocktail reception featuring fine Andalucian wines, hand-carved jamón ibérico, and other regional delicacies.

Attendance is open to travel trade partners promoting Spain and to media with an interest in Andalucía as a destination. Capacity is limited: only 50 places remain.

Please RSVP to [email protected] to secure your place.

THE BALEARIC ISLANDS: THE MEDITERRANEAN’S AVANT-GARDE CULTURAL DESTINATION

Panel discussion and immersive musical performance by local artist, DMasso, together with the Symphonic Orchestra of the Balearic Islands, Michael Doherty, and Íker Olabe.

Location: Central London (full details confirmed by email after RSVP)

Date & time: Monday 3rd November 2025 at 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Theme: Coinciding with World Travel Market week, the Tourism Strategy Agency of the Balearic Islands (AETIB) will host an insightful panel talk around how the archipelago is at the forefront of cultural tourism in the Mediterranean followed by a one-of-a-kind immersive musical experience. The evening will commence with a panel featuring tourism authorities discussing how the Balearic Islands has positioned itself as an avant-garde cultural destination with an eclectic offering spanning music, theatre, and art.

The panel will be followed by an immersive musical experience by local Mallorcan artist, DMasso, who recently performed at the Mallorca Live Festival, together with British composer Michael Doherty, music producer Íker Olabe, and with the support of the Symphonic Orchestra of the Balearic Islands. This absorbing musical experience will be complemented by visuals from the Joan Miró Foundation, an icon of Spanish artistry.

Attendance is open to media members travel trade partners promoting Spain and to media with an interest in the Balearic Islands as a destination. Capacity is limited to 150 places.

Please RSVP to [email protected] to secure your place.

BALEARIC ISLANDS’ GOVERNMENT PRESS CONFERENCE

Location: Stand N5-220

Date & time: Tuesday 4th November, 11:00 am

The President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, and the Minister of Tourism, Jaume Bauzá, will deliver a press conference at the World Travel Market 2025. The press conference will brief the media and industry stakeholders on the outcomes of the decree law approved earlier this year, implemented with the goal of improving tourism management and combating illegal offerings in the destination. The authorities will also present the Balearic Islands’ latest tourism statistics and provide analysis on trends for the 2025 season with a view to 2026.

A translation of the Minister of Tourism speech will be projected on-screen, and a translator will be available for questions and answers following his remarks.

Please RSVP at [email protected].

PRESS CONFERENCE: MENORCA PRESENTS THE FIRST EDITION OF ITS NEW ARTY EVENT “OPENING CULTURAL”, ARRIVING TO THE ISLAND IN APRIL 2026

Location: Stand N5-220 (Menorca is part of the Balearic Islands stand)

Date & time: Tuesday 4th November from 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Theme: The President of Menorca will host a press conference at WTM to officially unveil the first edition of Opening Cultural, a new cultural event that will kick off the 2026 tourism season in Menorca.

In recent years, Menorca has emerged as a vibrant hub for contemporary culture, with new galleries, cultural spaces, and artistic projects enriching its identity far beyond its pristine landscapes. Opening Cultural builds on this momentum, showcasing the island’s commitment to culture as a driver of creativity, community, and sustainable tourism.

The press conference will highlight the programme, immersive experiences, and new features that will make this debut edition a must-attend.

Note: this press conference is only open to UK and international media and spaces are limited.

Please register your interest at [email protected]

CALVIÀ TOURISM BOARD

Location: Stand: N5-220

Following the successful hosting of the ABTA Travel Conference in October, where Calvià highlighted its commitment to responsible tourism and the ongoing repositioning of the destination, Calvià City Council returns to World Travel Market to present the next developments in the destination.

In 2026, the completion of the Magaluf promenade will mark a major milestone, and at WTM, the destination will present a range of new family-friendly experiences now available in Calvià.

Media representatives, travel professionals, and partners are invited to arrange meetings and interviews with Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvià and the Deputy Mayor for Tourism, Elisa Montserrat.

To register your interest, please contact: [email protected]

TRADITIONAL MALLORCAN POTTERY CLASS IN CENTRAL LONDON COURTESY OF CALVIÀ 365

Location: Belgravia, London (Location will be shared by email)

Date & time: Wednesday 5th November 2025 at 6:00pm – 8:00pm

In celebration of World Travel Market week, Calvià 365 is hosting an exclusive, hands-on evening in London inviting media and content creators to experience a traditional Mallorcan pottery class. Attendees will be led by a ceramicist hailing from Calvià in southwest Mallorca while enjoying a selection of authentic regional delicacies.

This intimate event is open to media and content creators with an interest in Spain as a travel destination. Please note spaces are limited to 20 attendees.

Please RSVP: [email protected] to secure your place.

PALMA DE MALLORCA TOURISM BOARD

Location: Stand: N5-220

The Balearic capital of Palma de Mallorca looks forward to discussing what’s new in the destination, its luxury hospitality credentials, and the city’s tourism strategy.

Palma will be presenting “Palma. European Capital of Culture 2031” on stand at 12:00pm on Tuesday 4th November as it advances its bid to become a benchmark for cultural tourism in the Mediterranean. This year, Palma is proud to have hosted its largest-ever exhibition of works by the celebrated artist Joan Miró, further bolstering this claim. With new direct flight connections to Canada and the Middle East in 2026, Palma continues to strengthen its international reach and appeal.

Media, trade meetings and interviews are available with Pedro Homar, MD of Palma Tourism Board. Register your interest via [email protected]

SANTA EULARIA TOURIST BOARD, IBIZA

Location: Stand N5-420 (Santa Eularia is part of the Ibiza Tourism stand)

Date & time: Wednesday 5th November from 1:00pm to 2:00pm

NETWORKING EVENT: SANTA EULARIA WINE O’CLOCK

Theme: Media and content creators are invited to join Santa Eularia for a relaxed networking event as we uncork the latest on the region’s family-friendly travel experiences and exciting destination updates, while enjoying a glass of local wine.

Plus, enter the exclusive raffle for the chance to win a trip for two to Santa Eulalia

RSVP [email protected] to secure your spot.

Meetings: Media representatives, travel professionals, and partners are invited to arrange meetings with Carmen Ferrer, the Mayor of Santa Eulalia, to discuss the region’s tourism offering and family proposition.

To register your interest, please contact: [email protected]

PARADORES HOTELS & RESTAURANTS (Stand: N6-210)

Representatives from the Paradores Hotels & Restaurants sales team will be available at WTM 2025 to meet with trade partners and discuss new opportunities for collaboration.

Please email [email protected] if you would like to set up a meeting.

EL CORTE INGLÉS (Stand N6-210)

Representatives from world-renowned Spanish luxury shopping destination El Cortes Inglés will be available at WTM 2025 to meet with trade partners and discuss new opportunities for collaboration.

Please email [email protected] if you would like to set up a meeting.