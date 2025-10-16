Telangana Is India’s Undiscovered Gem That Intertwines Prehistoric With Progressive

The state of Telangana, known as the Land of the Telugu language, is emerging as one of India’s most compelling new destinations for the global travel industry. Known for its thriving tech sector, yet rich in history, culture, and natural beauty, Telangana is now positioning tourism as a key growth sector - inviting UK travel partners to discover this vibrant and dynamic part of India.

Led by the state’s ambitious Tourism Policy 2025–30, Telangana aims to establish itself as India’s Most Preferred Destination by offering a harmonious blend of spiritual, heritage, cultural, adventure, medical, wellness, and eco-tourism experiences. The policy is designed to empower local communities while delivering world-class infrastructure and services that attract both tourists and investors. There is a particular steer to promote MICE, medical, film and wedding tourism.

Over the next five years, the state targets ₹15,000 crore in new tourism investments, the creation of 300,000 new jobs, and a position among the top five Indian states for domestic and international tourist arrivals. With a strong emphasis on digital marketing, social media engagement, and global brand visibility, Telangana is also committed to enhancing tourism’s contribution to 10% or more of the state’s GDP, solidifying its place on the global tourism map.

With a history that stretches from prehistoric times through the grandeur of the Kakatiya dynasty in the 14th century CE, Telangana’s legacy is steeped in art, architecture, and tradition. Historically referred to as Trilingadesha—the land surrounded by the sacred sites of Srisailam, Draksharamam, and Kaleshwaram—the region evolved over centuries to become the Telangana we know today. The state’s heritage architecture, paired with its Islamic, Christian, Buddhist, and Jain sites, creates a cultural mosaic unlike anywhere else in India.

From the UNESCO World Heritage listed Ramappa Temple, to the iconic Charminar, Golconda Fort, and serene Hussain Sagar Lake, Telangana offers travellers a diverse array of experiences. Its natural treasures are equally captivating, from the forested Papi Kondalu hills and Bogatha Waterfalls to tranquil lakes and rich wildlife reserves.

Beyond heritage and nature, Telangana today is one of India’s most progressive states. It boasts:

ADVERTISEMENT

World-class infrastructure and connectivity, including one of the world’s top-ranked international airports.

Thriving technology and life sciences sectors, earning it the title of the “Vaccine Capital of the World.”

A vibrant cultural scene, prestigious educational institutions, and a globally recognised film industry.

Safety, hospitality, and a welcoming environment that make it an ideal destination for both leisure and business travel.

In 2008, the Telugu language was granted Classical Language status by the Government of India, cementing Telangana’s role as a guardian of one of the world’s oldest and richest linguistic traditions.

Now, with tourism identified as a priority growth sector alongside IT and Life Sciences, Telangana is inviting global travel trade partners, tour operators, and media to explore new opportunities in the region. By leveraging its cultural capital and natural diversity, the state aims to boost its GDP, create employment, and welcome travellers from across the world to experience its unmatched heritage and hospitality.

“Telangana is where India’s history meets its future,” said Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism, Government of Telangana. “We are the state of the great IT revolution in India - home to Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta to name a few. Now we are ready to showcase our state’s timeless heritage, world-class infrastructure, and warm hospitality to travellers and partners globally. I look forward to meeting with UK tourism partners at WTM 2025.”

WTM Stand no: N12-428