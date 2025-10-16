Madeira Strikes the Right Note With Organ and Mandolin Festivals This October

This October, Madeira will echo with the sound of history and harmony as two flagship cultural events take centre stage: the 14th Madeira International Organ Festival and the Madeira Mandolin Orchestra’s Weekly Concert Series.

Returning from 17-26 October 2025, the Madeira International Organ Festival will once again transform the island’s historic churches and convents into living stages of sacred music. This 14th edition celebrates the theme of Women in Music, shining a spotlight on female composers and performers, past and present. From Funchal Cathedral to the Convent of Santa Clara, audiences will be immersed in concerts by renowned national and international organists, honouring women’s contribution to music while showcasing the island’s rich liturgical heritage. All concerts are free to attend.

Alongside these monumental recitals, the Madeira Mandolin Orchestra® - founded in 1913 and today recognised as both Europe’s oldest and youngest mandolin orchestra - continues its acclaimed programme of weekly concerts. Running until 29 October 2025, the orchestra will perform in two of Funchal’s most atmospheric venues: the Holy Trinity Church and the Legislative Assembly of Madeira. With a repertoire of classical favourites, each performance captures more than a century of tradition brought vividly to life by a new generation of musicians. Tickets start from €20 per person.

As the sounds of organ and mandolin fill Madeira this October, visitors can also discover the island’s dramatic volcanic landscapes, lush gardens and welcoming capital, Funchal. From levada walks through UNESCO-listed laurel forests to relaxing by the Atlantic, Madeira blends music, culture and nature into a true symphony for the senses.

For more information on things to see and do in Madeira, visit https://visitmadeira.com/en/

