Zip Aviation Makes History at 2025 Ryder Cup with Record-Breaking Helicopter Operation

Zip Aviation made aviation history at the 2025 Ryder Cup, executing a record-breaking helicopter operation that set a new benchmark for event airlift logistics. Over the course of the championship at Bethpage Black, Zip Aviation conducted more than 300 flights carrying over 2,000 passengers, marking a historic milestone in both scale and precision for the aviation industry.

“This was a record-breaking operation and a proud moment for our company and for aviation in New York,” said Itai Shoshani, CEO of Zip Aviation. “Together with the PGA of America, we have been developing and refining this helicopter operation since 2016 for the PGA, Masters, and Ryder Cup championships, and this year’s performance demonstrates the strength of that partnership.”

Beyond luxury charters and sightseeing, Zip Aviation provides a wide range of critical services including Helicopter Air Ambulance transport, aerial survey, and cinematography. The Ryder Cup airlift showcased not only the company’s logistical expertise, but also its unique ability to deliver speed, efficiency, and world-class service at one of golf’s most prestigious global events.

With this record-setting achievement, Zip Aviation has firmly established itself as the leading provider of helicopter services for major sporting events, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for high-profile organizations and a pioneer in modern event aviation.