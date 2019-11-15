Jamaica tourism focus recognised by World Economic Forum

Jamaica has been ranked second in the world for the prioritisation of travel and tourism by the World Economic Forum.

The ranking, which was welcomed by Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for the Caribbean destination, was highlighted in the latest Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index.

The guide recognised that Jamaica prioritises tourism through government policies which enable the growth of the sector.

Bartlett recognised the achievement during the ministry of tourism’s strategic retreat at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios earlier.

He enthused: “This ranking falls in line with our consistent drive to create strategies that promote growth in arrivals, earnings and ultimately inclusive growth for our small players in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pleased that this ranking gives credibility to our effort as it shows tangibly that the government is doing all that it can to achieve this consistent growth in the sector.”

Published every two years by the World Economic Forum, the index measures the tourism competitiveness of 140 economies.

The measurement includes the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable development of the tourism sector which contribute to the competitiveness of the country.

Bartlett added: “Jamaica was also ranked sixth for the effectiveness of promotion and brand marketing.

“This augurs well for our digital transformation drive through the Jamaica Tourist Board, which has transformed the way we market brand Jamaica in the digital space.

“Both rankings mean that Jamaica is doing it right and the world is taking notice.”

The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index results also indicate that air transportation, digital connectivity and international openness are advancing in a global context.

The news is the latest in a series of positive headlines for tourism in Jamaica.

Earlier this year, the Caribbean island introduced an online visa process to facilitate easier access for arriving guests, while a new webinar series has kept agents up to date.

Minister Bartlett himself has also been creating headlines, seeking to boost Japanese arrivals, while also seeking to establish a global oversight body for tourism advisories.

Jamaica was also recognised as the World’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards last year.

The island will defend the title during the upcoming World Travel Awards Grand Final, with the event scheduled to take place on November 28th in Oman.