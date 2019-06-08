Somerset Maslak Istanbul celebrates first World Travel Awards win

Somerset Maslak Istanbul has welcomed special guests and dedicated partners to a lavish party to celebrate the property’s first World Travel Awards title.

The debut serviced residence-hotel from the Ascott Limited in Turkey, the location was recognised as Turkey’s Leading Serviced Apartments by World Travel Awards voters earlier this year.

Somerset Maslak Istanbul general manager, Mine Tan Balto, hosted the celebrations.

The title recognises excellence in the hospitality sector, with winners being voted for by travel professionals and travellers from around the world.

Industry leaders were welcomed to the event, alongside Jonathan Tow, ambassador of the republic of Singapore in Ankara, capital of Turkey.

Notable celebrities - including Ali Ağaoğlu, Sena Bayrak and Vedat Bayrak - also attended the celebrations.

Internationally known Turkish violinist, Suay Doğanay, opened the night with her unique performance, setting the tone for the award ceremony to follow.

Burcu Esmersoy, anchor-woman for the award ceremony, gave the first words to Mine Tan Balto, who deeply thanked the property’s devoted partners for their assistance during the past two years.

The Ascott Limited regional general manager, Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India, Vincent Miccolis, also shared his views.

He explained: “We look forward to even more successful years to come with Somerset Maslak Istanbul and our partners.

“It is our honour to be able to participate in the Turkish tourism and hospitality sector, as we aim to grow our footprint with new investments in the very near future.”

The night continued with an upbeat and joyful performance from the Tarık Sezer Orchestra’s, while DJ Can Hatipoğlu jazzed up the evening with his unique style.

More Information

Watch above as Somerset Maslak Istanbul general manager, Mine Tan Balto, tells Breaking Travel News how it feels to have won at the World Travel Awards