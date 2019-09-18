Radisson Blu Resort, Ostroda Mazury Lakes set to debut next year

Radisson Hotel Group has reached an agreement with Polish hotel investor Europlan for a new Radisson Blu resort in Poland.

Located in Mazury Lakes, the Radisson Blu Resort, Ostroda Mazury Lakes will offer its own marina and water park.

The new property brings the group’s portfolio in Poland to 19 properties across five brands – including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson – and will strengthen the group´s position as the largest international operator for leisure destinations in Poland.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Blu remains the largest upper upscale brand in Europe.

“We thank our partners for their trust and confidence and look forward to accelerating our expansion journey in Poland; creating opportunities to our guests, owners and employees.”

Due to open in quarter three of 2020, the Radisson Blu Resort in Ostroda – Poland’s ninth Radisson Blu hotel – will complement Radisson Hotel Group’s array of mountain and beach resorts across Poland.

The new-build hotel will feature 240 rooms and suites, as well as a lobby bar and one all-day dining restaurant.

Guests will be able to enjoy a compact water park, including an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and gym zone.

Focusing on MICE business, the Radisson Blu Resort in Ostroda Mazury Lakes will offer 2,600 square metres of space set across a ballroom, four function rooms, seven meeting rooms and a separate area that can be used as a foyer or a function space.

“We’re very happy to be able to revive the construction of this great hotel project located amongst the picturesque scenery of Mazury Lakes.

“We’re looking forward to successfully cooperating with Radisson Hotel Group, which is both an experienced hotel operator in Poland and a renowned global brand.

“We’re convinced that the hotel and its facilities will attract many leisure and MICE customers, and will become a landmark destination at Mazury Lakes,” added Artur Kozieja, Europlan’s owner.