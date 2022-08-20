Slovenian Tourist Board is joining forces with Lonely Planet in a new multi-channel content campaign

Top articles present Slovenia as an exceptional destination for active and outdoor experiences.

To strengthen the visibility of Slovenia as a boutique destination committed to sustainability, the Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) in cooperation with Lonely Planet will launch the campaign that focuses on highlighting Slovenia as a green, active and healthy destination for 5-star experiences in a series of three articles. Lonely Planet commissioned journalist Mark Baker to visit Slovenia in June and attend a press trip organized by the STB and Slovenia Outdoor. This resulted in articles highlighting the pristine nature of Slovenia, which invites to unique outdoor experiences. The articles will be available to readers on Lonely Planet’s channels (website and social networks) and additionally promoted with visual displays and banners.

The articles unveil natural beauties of Slovenia such as Bohinj and its surroundings and also lesser-known tourist destinations in Eastern Slovenia with an emphasis on Maribor and Ptuj, and Koroška with an underground cycling under Peca.

Upon launching the campaign, Msc. Maja Pak, the Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board, commented: “The campaign addresses guests who are looking for unique active experiences in pristine nature. Lonely Planet is a global travel and tourism brand and a world-renowned publishing house with more than 50 years of tradition, which will definitely contribute to increasing the visibility of Slovenia as a destination of unique natural beauties, perfect for active holidays. Lonely Planet has published more than 150 million guides and has a loyal readership. Their website has 15 million views per month and more than 12 million followers on social networks and they target travellers with a higher income. Active outdoor experiences and sports tourism are also the main communication topics of Slovenian tourism for 2022-2023, and the 2022-2028 Slovenian Tourism Strategy also pays special attention to them.”

Lonely Planet’s Vice President, Experience, Tom Hall, commented: “Slovenia is a terrific destination for Best in Travel 2022 and beyond. For Best in Travel each year Lonely Planet searches the globe for places that fit our criteria offering exciting travel experiences centred on Best in Travel’s values of community, sustainability and diversity. The experiences on offer in Slovenia made it an obvious match for Best in Travel.We are excited to work with the Slovenian Tourist Board on our upcoming campaign. This campaign showcases an article series presenting Slovenia as a country as a wine and culinary destination, as well as covering a wide range of outdoor activities all year round including putting the spotlight on hiking trails showcasing the country’s beauty, history and variety.”