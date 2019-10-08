Slaak Rotterdam joins Tribute Portfolio from Marriott

Tribute Portfolio has welcomed the Slaak Rotterdam to its European roster.

The move follows a transformation of the Het Slaakhuys building, which was originally designed by Dutch architect Jo Vegter in 1952.

The architecturally significant landmark was home to the influential Dutch newspaper Het Vrije Volk (the Free People) until 1976.

The building’s rich history associated with print has inspired the design and concept for the 74-room boutique hotel.

The interior design was overseen by Dutch firm HDVL and blends a sleek, modern aesthetic with standout design features referencing the bold architecture of the reconstruction period in Rotterdam.

A colour palette of greens and yellows blends with classic materials such as marble, wood and brass throughout the property, evoking the flair and freedom of the 1950s.

“We’re excited to further increase our footprint in the Netherlands,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president, brand management and marketing, Tribute Portfolio.

“Being the only hotel to open in Rotterdam this year gives us a platform to showcase the indie spirit of Tribute Portfolio while celebrating the unique personality of the Slaak Rotterdam that both travellers and locals alike will enjoy.”

Quirky, residential-style guest rooms feature bespoke, handmade furniture including solid wood tables, and eye-catching wall murals.

The guest experience is made more seamless with the addition of mobile check-in and mobile key entry.

Located in the Kralingen-West neighbourhood, a dynamic residential district, the hotel aims to establish itself as a vibrant hotspot for guests and locals with regular Jazz34 nights and On The Records vinyl sessions, recalling the hotel’s past.