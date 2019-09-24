Ramothea to lead South African Tourism in UK

Kgomotso Ramothea has been appointed as the acting hub head at South African Tourism for the UK & Ireland.

She brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and expertise, with 17 years in the communications industry and over nine years’ overseeing the communications and marketing strategies at South African Tourism.

In her new role, Kgomotso will be responsible for the overall marketing, brand management and trade marketing for South Africa in the UK and Irish markets.

Leading a team of seven in the London office and three external agencies, Kgomotso will direct the tourism board’s UK and Irish marketing strategy, contributing to the global aim of doubling international tourist arrivals to South Africa, to 21 million by 2030.

Originally from outside Pretoria, Kgomotso moved to the UK ten years ago, after harnessing her communications skills at the World Summit on Sustainable Development, Forge Ahead and South African Agency for Science Advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kgomotso said: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of acting hub head and continue in my ongoing efforts to promote South Africa to the UK and Irish markets.

“It is such a diverse, beautiful country which offers a plethora of amazing experiences to suit every type of traveller, and I can’t wait to encourage more UK and Irish travellers to visit.

“I’m extremely proud of my South African heritage and excited to take on this new responsibility to drive our campaigns forward and in turn, positively impact the people of South Africa.”