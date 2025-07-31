Skiers Demand Value for Money, New Research Reveals

Skiers demand value for money when searching for a ski holiday, with careful consideration of lift pass prices, costs in resort and how to travel inexpensively. All is revealed in Iglu Ski’s latest survey - their biggest ever.

In their third annual end-of-season customer survey, in collaboration with winter sports retailer Ellis Brigham, Iglu Ski reveals:

37% said the choice of resort was dictated by the cost of the lift pass (up from 31% last year) (Q7)

60% said value for money influences the choice of resort (Q7)

46% said the method of transport chosen is the cheapest way of travelling, above all else (Q9)

68% said value for money was more important than choice (good availability of what I am looking for) or convenience or any other factor when choosing how to book (Q14)

Skiers remain keen to ensure they ski each season, (with 43% saying they ski two or more times per season, Q1), but value for money is vital, evidenced by Iglu Ski’s new research. This means not only looking for a good value, perhaps lesser-known resort, or one slightly lower than the 2,000m+ high resorts, but also checking lift-pass prices and looking for free or reduced-price passes, and taking the cheapest form of travel.

Other key points of interest are:

Groups prefer to book online: 60% (Q4)

Even large groups and multi-generation groups are researching and confirming their ski holidays online - at a time of day to suit them, and with the ability to confirm extras online at the same time as making the main holiday booking - all available at igluski.com. Overall 68% said they prefer to book online (Q17).

A high number of runs makes a resort popular: 58% (Q7)

Skiers are ambitious to have plenty of varied terrain to ski in for their week-long holiday, in either a larger ski resort, or linked resorts, with slopes to suit all abilities.

Early booking is favourable: 31% (Q8)

The idea of waiting for late availability is less desirable than getting ahead, taking advantage of an early-booking incentive, and confirming the exact flight and accommodation which is preferred.

When choosing accommodation, location is more important than anything else such as catering type: 54% (Q15)

Skiers are keen to either be in a ski-in/ski-out location, and/or close to the resort centre, making a week in the mountains convenient and fun.

The importance of trust in a brand is the dominating factor when booking online, over ease of booking and range of holidays: 77% (Q18)

With a plethora of ski brands offering holidays, those with years of heritage and expertise, like igluski.com gain online bookings because they are trusted.

Most learnt to ski when they were aged 20-29 years: 34% (Q23)

These days, skiers are learning as adults, perhaps at university, or meeting a new partner who skis. Igluski.com can arrange tuition either on a 1-to-1 basis or in a group, to ease new skiers into the sport.

Reflecting on the trends emerging from the 2025 results, Managing Director Simon McIntyre said, ‘It’s interesting to witness the changes in customer sentiment as each season passes. Given economic pressures, particularly on families of late, we’re not surprised that value for money is the stand-out tenet of this new research. We’re pleased to be able to offer excellent value, for all skiers, and assist those looking to find a cheaper resort, a lift pass offer or a good value, all-inclusive holiday. All in all, we’re pleased to be able to pivot to meet our customer needs with ease, and we look forward to another strong season to come.’

The survey was undertaken in May 2025 with 322 respondents.

See the full survey here: 2025 Ski Survey Results Deck 7.25. https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1GTOTOMiSLaAR_dN5AMVFX5MRcNEQlI4lh2GLgM3J4Wo/edit?slide=id.p1#slide=id.p1