Why France’s Atlantic Loire Valley is THE cycling destination for 2025-26

In the wake of the thrilling men’s Tour de France finale on Sunday and the departure of the women’s Tour from Saumur today, we take a look at what’s on offer for cyclists in the Atlantic Loire Valley

The Atlantic Loire Valley (Pays de la Loire) is traversed by six major cycle routes – the Loire à Vélo, the Vélodyssée, the Vélo Francette, the Vélobuissonnière, the Régalante and the Vélidéale – which collectively offer over 3,400 km of landscaped, signposted cycle routes, suitable for all abilities. Two routes are celebrating major anniversaries this year – and there are over 700 establishments with the ‘Accueil Vélo’ label, especially designed to welcome cyclists with bike hire and repairs, luggage transfer and bike transport.

20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LOIRE À VÉLO

Anjou / Loire-Atlantique

It’s 20 years since the first section of the Loire à Vélo opened, today a 900km cycle route and the westernmost section of EuroVelo 6, winding its way through the majestic Loire Valley. Much of the Loire Valley is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and all along the trail you stick closely to France’s last great wild river, with its sandy banks and islands, vine-covered slopes, picturesque towns and villages, châteaux (including Montreuil-Bellay which celebrates its millennium in 2025) and fine food and wine. The route ends at the Loire’s Atlantic estuary and a train along the route accommodates bikes in summer. At every partner tourist office, cyclists can have their Loire à Vélo passport stamped to certify their route and keep a paper souvenir of their two-wheeled journey.

10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE VÉLO FRANCETTE

Mayenne / Anjou

Another cycling birthday in 2025: this time for the Vélo Francette, a 600km trail between Normandy and La Rochelle. One of its most peaceful sections follows the River Mayenne towpath, punctuated by flower-clad lockkeepers’ houses and pretty villages, from which you can explore lovely Laval and Château-Gontier with their laid-back riverside charm. Further along you reach majestic Angers, whose mind-blowing Apocalypse tapestry rivals Bayeux and was recognised by UNESCO in 2023. From here to Saumur you hug the River Loire in all its glory with traditional river boat rides aplenty, before turning south and passing the lesser-known Château de Montreuil-Bellay, 1,000 years old this year.

NEW SECTIONS ON THE VÉLOBUISSONNIÈRE

Sarthe

Turning old railway lines into cycling ‘greenways’ is a priority for Sarthe, Pays de la Loire’s north-eastern department. The construction of 29km of greenways linking La Suze-sur-Sarthe to La Flèche was launched in February 2024 and forms part of the 250km Vélobuissonnière route between Alençon and Saumur via Le Mans. The first new section, between La Suze and Malicorne (home of the world-famous pottery) opened at the end of 2024, followed by the section between Malicorne and La Flèche this year. The investment has involved creating a compacted sand surface, securing crossings with barriers or wooden bollards, installing information panels and service kiosks, and sensitive environmental integration. The landscape of this itinerary attracts hikers too, particularly to the Alpes Mancelles with their ancient rocks and mountainous scenery, labelled as an UNESCO World Geopark in 2024.

THE RÉGALANTE (opened 2024)

Loire-Atlantique

The Régalante is a nine-stage, 275-kilometre cycle route linking the Mont-Saint-Michel with Nantes, with a major focus on food and local specialities. If you’re tackling the whole thing, allow between four and seven days to travel through history, marvel and feast. It’s a relatively flat trail, ideal for a first family touring adventure and scattered with windmills, abbeys and historic villages like Châteaubriant with its magnificent old manor houses. The route’s name comes from a subtle blend of the words galette (a Breton pancake), galante (gallant) and Gallo (Gaul).

THE VÉLIDÉALE (opened 2024)

Loire-Atlantique / Vendée

The Atlantic Loire Valley is a proud home to Stages 1-5 of the new Vélidéale, running from Saint-Nazaire to Mortagne-sur-Sèvre via the beautiful Brière marshes. The port of Saint-Nazaire offers unique cultural and industrial experiences including the Escal’Atlantic ocean liner museum, the first French submarine to dive below the ice field and France’s only museum devoted to offshore wind energy. From there the route traverses arty regional capital Nantes, historic Clisson and the Château de Tiffauges, surrounded by the Pays Nantais vineyards where you can enjoy a glass of Muscadet or two.

THE VÉLODYSSÉE: CERTIFIED EUROVÉLO IN 2024 WITH NUMEROUS IMPROVEMENTS

Loire-Atlantique / Vendée

Linking Brittany to the Basque Coast, the Vélodyssée is a 1,300-km cycle route against a dramatic Atlantic backdrop. It achieved Eurovélo status last October following numerous improvements: 76% of the route is now exclusive for cyclists (5% more than in 2019); 69% of the paths now have a smooth surface; sign visibility and distribution has been enhanced, with 80% completed of the 400 improvement points identified since 2019; and the amount of Accueil Vélo accommodation has almost doubled, now offering over 600 options near the route, plus 100 service areas and rest stops. Enjoy the landscape of blue and green and eat your fill in France’s sardine capital, Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, plus the very best strawberries in Pornic.

THE ‘NATURE IS BIKE’ GRAVEL FESTIVAL RETURNS IN 2026

Angers, Anjou

Following the success of previous festivals, Destination Angers has announced the 5th Nature Is Bike from 30-31 May 2026 at Lac de Maine in Angers, with the support of Angers Loire Métropole and the City of Angers. This new edition of the festival promises to be a celebration of the French lifestyle, reuniting gravel bike fans, nature lovers and foodies, with some new surprises. ‘Angers Vélo Guinguettes’, the ultimate friendly bike ride with routes punctuated by guinguettes (riverside cafés), will take place the same weekend. The department of Anjou now boasts an extraordinary 1,000km of bikepacking gravel trails rideable from March to November, taking in rivers, hedged farmland, forest paths and wetlands. Gravel bikes are available to hire from the Angers Tourist Office throughout the summer.

The full festival programme, registration details and partner information will be unveiled in the autumn. For all press enquiries, contact Olivier Bouchereau – [email protected].