Big August Savings on Corsican Places’ New Calvi Citadel Escape

Corsican Places is excited to unveil the latest addition to its collection of handpicked accommodation choices in Corsica: Apartment di Papa — just in time for those seeking a last-minute summer escape this August.

Perched high within Calvi’s dramatic citadel, this newly refurbished one-bedroom apartment combines modern comfort with historical charm and truly breathtaking sea views. Its elevated position offers a unique and romantic setting, overlooking Calvi Bay with the rugged Corsican mountains beyond.

Bright, airy, and air-conditioned throughout, Apartment di Papa features original vaulted ceilings, stylish interior, and a spacious sea view terrace ideal for al fresco dining. Whether you’re sipping a morning espresso or enjoying an evening aperitif, the panoramic vistas promise an unforgettable backdrop.

The apartment’s location is second to none. Step outside to discover charming craft shops and restaurants tucked within the citadel itself. Venture down to Calvi’s bustling marina, lined with cafés, boutiques, and harbourside dining. The town’s gently shelving sandy beach is just a short stroll away, ideal for sunbathing and watersports, while boat tours depart from the harbour.

For those keen to explore more, Calvi has its own train station, where a scenic coastal train links nearby coastal towns and villages such as Algajola and L’Île-Rousse — perfect for those seeking a hassle-free summer break without the need for a car.

Sample package: Corsican Places is offering special last-minute August savings of up to £441pp on seven-night stays at Apartment di Papa, available from £979pp. This includes flights from London Stansted to Calvi, 23kg hold luggage per person and transfers.

Corsica.co.uk, 01489 866992.