Belize for Hispanic Heritage Month - Culture, Cuisine & a New Eco Tour

Each year, Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15–Oct. 15) invites us to celebrate the cultures and histories that shape Latin America. While Belize is often recognized for its Caribbean coastline and natural wonders, it also holds a lesser-known story: as one of Central America’s most overlooked Hispanic nations, Belize is home to a vibrant cultural blend shaped by Spanish, Maya, Creole, and Garifuna influences.

A City Steeped in Heritage

In Belize City, travelers encounter layers of this heritage in colonial-era architecture, historic landmarks, and bustling markets. Local flavors come alive in dishes such as salbutes and garnaches, favorites that reflect Belize’s fusion of Indigenous and Hispanic culinary traditions. Fort George Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of Belize City, offers a perfect base to explore these experiences. The property blends cultural access with modern comforts, including its new Sea View Rooms, where contemporary design meets sweeping ocean vistas.

Culinary Traditions with a Coastal Twist

At the hotel’s new SeaViche Bar, Belize’s bold culinary identity shines through ceviche—one of Latin America’s most iconic dishes. Here, fresh local seafood is prepared in vibrant, tropical styles and paired with handcrafted cocktails and micheladas. Against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea, this dining experience becomes a living celebration of Belize’s Hispanic and coastal roots.

Sustainable Exploration: The Tuk Tuk Experience

For those eager to immerse themselves beyond the table, the Tuk Tuk Experience introduces a new way to explore Belize City. As the region’s first fleet of electric and solar-powered tuk-tuks, this guided tour combines eco-friendly transportation with engaging storytelling. Visitors stop at top cultural sites, including the Museum of Belize, the Museum of Belizean Art, and the Travelers Rum Museum (with tasting included). Interactive touches—like canvas painting sessions at a local art studio and a sightseeing bingo game—make the journey both educational and fun.

A Heritage-Rich Destination for Today’s Traveler

Belize’s multicultural heritage is not confined to its history—it’s alive in its art, food, and community experiences. From savoring ceviche on the coast to exploring museums and markets, travelers find a destination where heritage, history, and hospitality converge.

As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, Belize offers a fresh angle for those seeking to celebrate the richness of Latin American culture in an unexpected setting—one where the Caribbean meets Hispanic tradition.