Belize’s Beyond Blue Summit: First national summit dedicated to diving and marine conservation

The Belize Tourism Board is proud to announce the launch of the Beyond Blue Summit, the country’s first-ever national event dedicated to diving and marine conservation. Taking place from 24th – 26th September 2025, this international gathering will bring together certified divers, sustainability leaders, conservationists, and content creators to explore and help protect the largest barrier reef in the Northern Hemisphere.

Over three inspiring days, participants will go beyond traditional diving to experience Belize’s vibrant marine ecosystems while engaging in thought-provoking discussions on ocean sustainability.

Immersive Diving Experiences

Mornings will feature guided dives at world-renowned sites, including The WIT, a sunken artificial reef at Turneffe Atoll, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, known for coral restoration and marine biodiversity.

“Deep Dive” Learning Sessions

Afternoons will provide informal yet insightful conversations on critical ocean conservation issues, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among experts and attendees.

Expert Connections

Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from Belize’s Ministry of Blue Economy, as well as leading organizations such as the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association. This summit creates a unique platform for learning, collaboration, and storytelling focused on sustainable tourism and ocean protection.

Event Details & Packages

The Beyond Blue Summit will be held at Sunset Caribe Belize in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and is open exclusively to certified divers with credentials from recognized agencies such as PADI, SSI, NAUI, and others.

Participants can book the Beyond Blue Package, which includes:

• Three nights’ accommodation with daily breakfast

• Domestic transfers from Belize International Airport to San Pedro

• Two guided dives (with full diving gear provided)

• Meals and refreshments

The package is priced at £961 / $1,289 USD per person (based on double occupancy).

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://www.travelbelize.org/beyond-the-blue/

⸻