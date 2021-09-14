Etihad Airways signs with Amadeus for digital revamp

Etihad Airways is set to embark on a major digital transformation following the signing of a landmark multi-year deal with Amadeus.

As part of the deal, Etihad will implement the full Amadeus Altéa PSS suite, including web booking, revenue management and merchandising, data management and passenger servicing solutions.

These technology products will be customised for Etihad over the coming years and will improve the experience of guests, staff, travel agents, Etihad Guest members and corporate customers.

Guests will see new web and mobile channels powered by Amadeus Digital Experience suite, offering the simplest user experience possible to purchase flight tickets and manage bookings.

Advanced retailing capabilities will be developed collaboratively using machine learning to provide guests with bespoke offerings and personalise their travel experience.

To modernise retailing capabilities across sales channels, Etihad has also signed for Amadeus Altéa NDC (New Distribution Capability) and will work with Amadeus to distribute personalised travel offers to guests.

Etihad will make its full range of NDC offers available to Amadeus travel sellers, allowing agents to see the features of Etihad’s award-winning product more transparently and the ancillaries that can be bought.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer, Etihad, said: “The aviation industry is going through a digital revolution, and Etihad Airways is committed to staying at the forefront of that change.

“With Amadeus as a partner, Etihad’s guests will be able to enjoy the best user experience possible as they book and manage their flights, with the ability to customise their travel to an unprecedented level.

“Etihad is also excited to push NDC forward as a means to offer a much richer, relevant and dynamic shopping experience to our trade partners, and Amadeus is the perfect partner to support that strategy.”