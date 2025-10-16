Siringit Collection Expands Footprint in Tanzania with New Camp Opening in 2026

Siringit Collection, the Tanzania-based boutique luxury hospitality brand, announces new exciting developments across its portfolio, including property enhancements, a newly launched Siringit Safaris, and plans for a new innovative camp opening in 2026.

The Collection currently includes three signature properties: Siringit Villa in Arusha, Siringit Serengeti Camp, and Siringit Migration Camp, each offering travelers intimate access to Tanzania’s landscapes, culture, and wildlife. Together, they form a curated journey for travelers and travel advisors seeking seamless experiences across the country.

A culinary standout across the Collection is the bespoke training led by a Michelin-starred chef, paired with the crafting of their signature Zanzibar Gin. This house-made spirit is served at every property, with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s impactful community initiatives.

What’s New

Siringit Serengeti Camp: A significant refurbishment will be completed by 2026 high season, going from semi-permanent to permanent, offering guests more space in-room and to roam in the common areas. Images available.

Siringit Villa, Arusha: Located on the Kilimanjaro Golf and Wildlife Estate, the villa offers guests immersion in nature with abundant wildlife just steps from their door. The property has been renovated to become an idyllic retreat where guests linger for more than a single night. New additions include a serene spa designed in partnership with Healing Earth, a modern gym and pool area, and a casual bistro. These enhancements position the Villa as both a gateway to safari and a destination in its own right.

Siringit Safaris: Responding to demand from travel advisors and guests for seamless connections between locations, Siringit has invested in a dedicated supporting role with Siringit Safaris. The new arm will link Siringit properties with hand-picked partners in regions beyond the Collection, ensuring travelers experience the best of Tanzania with trusted local expertise.

Coming in 2026

Looking ahead, Siringit is preparing to open its newest property in 2026. This will mark the Collection’s fourth property, further deepening its commitment to conservation, community, and authentic guest experiences with their existing foundation work.

ADVERTISEMENT

With international travel to Africa on the rise and Tanzania continuing to attract discerning travelers, Siringit’s growth comes at a pivotal time. The Collection’s philosophy of personalized, conservation-minded luxury positions it as a leader in the region’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Value of Staying within the Collection

Guests booking within the Siringit Collection benefit from curated offers and value-adds that enhance every stage of their journey. These include:

Stay Longer, Save More: Guests enjoy added nights or reduced rates when extending their stay across the Collection.

Exclusive Honeymoon Perks: Tailored inclusions such as private dinners and spa treatments create memorable romantic getaways.

Villa Buyout Packages: Perfect for families or groups, Siringit Villa offers full buyouts with bespoke services for exclusive-use stays.

Collection-Wide Experiences: Coordinated itineraries connect the Serengeti, Tarangire, and Arusha seamlessly, maximizing safari time while minimizing travel stress.