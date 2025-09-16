Secret Retreats Launches “The Butler” — A Dedicated Partner for Travel Professionals

Secret Retreats has launched The Butler by Secret Retreats, a new B2B division created for travel agencies and tour operators seeking elegant, authentic and seamlessly delivered experiences across Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and more generally around Asia.

Building on its community of independent hoteliers, chefs and cruise operators The Butler by Secret Retreats adds a new dimension with a wider variety of properties, ranging from 5-star hotels to boutique gems and unique addresses, offering far more than a bespoke travel-planning service. It gives your clients access to lesser-known, better-preserved destinations, carefully selected characterful properties, immersive experiences, intimate cruises, refined local gastronomy and passionate guides — all orchestrated with the signature expertise of Secret Retreats. Speaking about the new division, Alain Bouvier, the new General Manager of The Butler by Secret Retreats, explained: “Exceptional travel rests on three essentials: intimate destination knowledge, outstanding local partners and a carefully curated portfolio of inspiring places to stay. Our role is to stand beside travel professionals as a trusted ally — saving them time, enriching their offers and helping them design journeys that are as seamless as they are meaningful.”

The Butler by Secret Retreats works hand in hand with its partners, combining deep regional insight and a trusted on-the-ground network with the client relationships of tour operators and agents. Together they co-create journeys that are distinctive, responsible and unforgettable.

This new division reflects the ethos of Secret Retreats itself: a commitment to a more human, more sustainable and more rewarding way of discovering Asia — for guests and for hosts alike.

Let’s Create Unforgettable Journeys Together

Travel professionals hold the client connection; The Butler by Secret Retreats brings the stories, the content and the expertise to bring those projects to life.

