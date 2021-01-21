Singapore Airlines to launch Covid-19 testing trial

All passengers flying Singapore Airlines outbound from Singapore and Indonesia (bound for Singapore) will be able to book pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and serology tests as part of a trial service.

The scheme will be operated in partnership with Collinson.

The medical services provider will lead and manage the process; and subject to success, the programme is expected to be expanded to include more cities in the SIA and SilkAir network.

This is the first time that Singapore Airlines has offered pre-departure testing services with a global partner to its passengers.

The newly developed and secure portal, seamlessly accessible via Singapore Airlines’ flight booking platforms, will enable customers to request an appointment for a pre-departure test with their preferred in-city clinic from a given list of testing facilities.

Upon completion of their test, customers will automatically receive notification of their test results within 36 hours, which if negative, can then be used for travel.

Todd Handcock, president, Asia Pacific, Collinson said: “Our partnership with Singapore Airlines helps to enable the safe reopening of key routes for travellers and is another step forward in our aim to achieve the long-term, safe return of global travel.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges for businesses and individuals alike around the world, and while there’s optimism that the roll-out of vaccines will help to bring an end to the pandemic, there remains a complex road ahead.

“In order to restore confidence in travel, the implementation of safe and robust testing protocols remains key.”

Collinson is also working in partnership with London Heathrow Airport, London Luton Airport, London City Airport and Manchester Airports Group in the UK – which includes Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands Airports – as well as leading airlines globally; and have performed more than 90,000 Covid-19 tests to date.