Singapore Airlines Rolls Out Complimentary Wi-Fi for Business Class

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has rolled out complimentary unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi for all Business Class customers, as well as its PPS Club members and PPS Club supplementary card holders.

In addition, KrisFlyer members now enjoy free three-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in Premium Economy Class and free two-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in Economy Class.

Customers who are not KrisFlyer members, and members who may have consumed their complimentary plans, may take advantage of SIA’s new attractive and simplified Wi-Fi price plans. These range from US$3.99 (approximately S$5.25) for one hour, US$8.99 (approximately S$11.80) for three hours, and US$15.99 (approximately S$21.00) for the entire flight1.

These enhancements further elevate the in-flight customer experience on board SIA flights, with the Airline’s Suites and First Class customers also enjoying complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.

As a result, SIA becomes one of the first airlines to offer complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi across its passenger network2 for its Suites, First Class, and Business Class customers, as well as PPS Club members.

Previously, Business Class customers and PPS Club members enjoyed 100MB worth of complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi. KrisFlyer members travelling in Premium Economy Class and Economy Class were offered a two-hour complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi plan that was optimised for text-only messaging services.

Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Singapore Airlines, said: “Staying connected, even at 35,000 feet in the air, has become an essential aspect of the travel experience. With our enhanced Wi-Fi offerings, SIA’s customers can stay in touch with their loved ones, post photos and videos on their social media channels, or keep updated on the latest news. These changes are in response to customer feedback, and part of SIA’s continuous investment to elevate the travel experience and maintain our leadership position.”

For more information on the enhanced in-flight Wi-Fi offerings, please refer to Annexe A.

1Prices subject to prevailing market exchange rate and any related bank currency conversion fees.

2Wi-Fi services available on routes operated by SIA’s Airbus A380s, Airbus A350s, Boeing 777-300ERs, Boeing 787-10s, and Boeing 737-8s. They are only unavailable on routes operated by SIA’s seven Boeing 737-800NGs, which are not Wi-Fi enabled.