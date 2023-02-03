Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Launches ‘Center Stage’ Music Program with Abbey Road Studios

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce the creation of ‘Center Stage’ – an exciting new music program that supports the talents of tomorrow, pairs emerging and established artists and provides studio time and suite time to foster musical collaboration and mentor the creative process.

Over the next three years, Fairmont, with the support of Abbey Road Studios, the most famous recording studio in the world, will provide 1000 hours of studio time and 1000 hours of suite time to up-and-coming artists across the globe, while documenting their artistic journeys – from writing and recording to live performances.

The Center Stage program will launch at the Beaufort Bar at The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, in London, on February 8th, 2023, featuring special performances by Rema and 0207 Def Jam’s rising star, Debbie. At the event, Fairmont will lift the curtain on the music writing process by sharing a documentary of its first collaboration – including the evolution of a track during a studio session, delving into the meaning behind the song, and where the artists found inspiration. The chronological docuseries will begin in The Royal Suite by Gucci at The Savoy, highlighting the way brilliance often strikes in meaningful settings. The artists are then followed to Abbey Road Studios’ Writing Rooms where they shape their creation with the help and support of their paired mentor and Abbey Road’s world class engineers and experts.

“Fairmont is where guests experience the grandest of feelings. We are passionate about delivering authentic experiences that share the best that our destinations have to offer – and music plays a significant role in making those connections,” said Mansi Vagt, Global Vice President Fairmont Brand, Accor. “Music is highly emotive and can be a powerful way that travelers connect to their favorite memories. Through our work with Abbey Road Studios we look forward to tapping into many diverse genres of music that will resonate with our Fairmont guests and our local communities around the world.”

Nigerian singer and rapper Rema has been making waves around the world with his gently provocative sound. Rema’s signature Afrorave style weaves African, Arabian and Indian influences for an upbeat sound that reverberates with good vibes and rave energy. Having learned to sing as a child in church, Rema got his first break in 2018 when D’Prince spotted him freestyling to “Gucci Gang” on Instagram, leading to a record deal with Jonzing World. Following his first breakout hit, “Dumebi”, Rema gained global attention when his track “Iron Man” was included on Barack & Michelle Obama’s Summer Playlist 2019. The following year, “Beamer” was selected for the FIFA 2021 soundtrack, and in 2022 he collaborated with Selena Gomez for a remix of his hit single “Calm Down”, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and is No.6 in the UK Official Charts.

“Center Stage is an incredible program that Fairmont and Abbey Road Studios have put together, and I’m honored to be included as a performing artist,” said Rema. “Using their power and resources to reach out to young talented artists – not only giving them a platform to access the world with their music, but helping them along the way to shape and refine their sound, their vision, and their community. It’s very inspiring, and I love being a part of it.”

Center Stage is designed to not only identify new musical talent, but also offer tools and initiatives to support emerging artists during the launch and development of their careers. This includes access to Abbey Road Studios’ annual Amplify festival – designed to inspire and empower the next generation of creators featuring masterclasses, interactive sessions, workshops, Q&As and live talks with industry leaders who share their knowledge and provide insight into the music business. Fairmont and the Center Stage artists will also have access to Abbey Road’s modern tracking studios, the Gatehouse and Front Room, which were built for the next generation of music artists, working alongside Abbey Road’s world class engineers.

“Fairmont has a long history of supporting the arts and musicians, which is why we are happy to support Center Stage and its efforts to find and develop new and exciting talent” said Jeremy Huffelmann, General Manager, Abbey Road Studios. “We believe it is so important to cast a wide net and foster emerging artists from around the world who might not otherwise have a platform – helping them to reach higher levels in their careers and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent.”

“Tapping into Abbey Road’s resources and network will enable us to create a relevant and innovative music mentorship program in many of our global destinations,” said Ralitza Iordanova, Vice President Global Brand Partnerships, Accor. “We are confident we can make a meaningful difference to the lives and careers of many up-and-coming artists that might not have otherwise been able to share their music with the world.”

Artists will be able to apply for opportunities using Gixon. The fully automated delivery app, having recently launched in London in October 2022, aims to change the way people book and consume live music, and provides reliable opportunities and income to artists and musicians. Gixon will help curate a local roster in each location where the program is implemented, as well as providing a pool of talent for Fairmont hotel teams to enrich their entertainment offer by booking local artists to perform at their hotels.

For generations, Fairmont suites have hosted countless music artists, icons, stars and celebrities, while providing guests with unforgettable moments of music. Some say that romance found its true heart in 1962, when Tony Bennett crooned “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” at Fairmont San Francisco for the very first time. From the Celine Dion Suite at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac; the Quincy Jones Suite at Fairmont Le Montreux Palace; to John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Bed-In for Peace in suite 1742 at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, some of music’s most influential performers have been inspired during their stays at Fairmont.

Artists in the Center Stage program will have access to their own ‘suite time’ at one of several extraordinary Fairmont properties around the world. Participating hotels include:

The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Royal Plaza Suite, USA

The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Royal Suite, UK

Fairmont Singapore, Signature Suite, Singapore

Fairmont Peace Hotel, Nine Nation Suites, China

Fairmont The Palm, Presidential Suite, UAE

Fairmont Pacific Rim, Prime Minister Suite, Canada

Fairmont Royal York, The Crown Suite, Canada

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, John Lennon & Yoko Ono Suite, Canada

Fairmont San Francisco, Penthouse Suite, USA

Fairmont Ajman, Royal Penthouse Suite, UAE

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, Presidential Suite, Switzerland

Fairmont Monte Carlo, Commodore Suite, Monaco

Fairmont St Andrews’ Executive Suite, Scotland

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, Signature Suite, South Korea

Fairmont Century Plaza, Specialty Suites, USA

Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Penthouse Suite, USA

Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, Signature Suite, Brazil

Fairmont Austin, Signature Suite, USA

For more information on Center Stage, visit www.fairmont.com/centerstage