Singapore Airlines partners with Hayman’s for new gin

Singapore Airlines and London family gin distiller, Hayman’s, have partnered to launch a commemorative gin.

The drink will celebrate the airline’s 50th anniversary of flying between London and Singapore.

Starting from three weekly London flights in 1971, Singapore Airlines has steadily increased its presence and strengthened its long relationship with the UK.

To further celebrate the golden anniversary and milestone of continuous flights between London and Singapore, the Airline has collaborated with Hayman’s to launch Singapore Airlines - Connoisseur Dry Gin.

The bottle fuses Hayman’s renowned London Dry Gin with the Asian flavours of kumquat, lemongrass, galangal and Persian lime.

The four natural botanicals were chosen to invoke the familiar and exotic citrus flavours synonymous with large parts of Singapore Airlines’ heartland, south-east Asia.

Hand-made and small batch distilled using Hayman’s traditional two-day distillation process, the four Asian botanicals are distilled at the same time as the ten botanicals which already feature in Hayman’s 150-year-old family London Dry Gin recipe.

The 100 per cent English wheat spirit is infused with the botanicals for an entire day for maximum flavour development. The result is a gin that will retain its appeal to fans of the traditional London Dry style but with a delicate southeast Asian twist, perfect for inspiring future travel.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, general manager UK & Ireland, Singapore Airlines, commented: “Singapore Airlines is excited to be partnering with the city’s foremost family distillers to celebrate 50 years of flying from London to Singapore.

“We hope that it will excite those already familiar with Hayman’s London Dry Gin by transporting them in taste to some of our most popular destinations, which we hope will fully reopen to travellers again very soon.”