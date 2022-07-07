Singapore Airlines boosts Japan services and reconnects to India

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will increase services to points across Japan and restore its Indian network to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months. The airline will also add more flights to Los Angeles and Paris by December 2022, and continue with its direct services to Vancouver.

This is in response to strong demand for air travel, and will offer customers more flexibility and options in the Northern Winter operating season (30 October 2022 to 25 March 2023). Together with other adjustments to the SIA and Scoot network, the SIA Group capacity is projected to be at around 81% of pre-pandemic levels by December 2022.

Ms JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Japan is a key market for the SIA Group, and we will work closely with our partners to meet the demand for air travel as entry requirements gradually ease. Robust demand for travel to and from India, to points across the Group network, support an increase in our services in this important market.

“By stepping up services into the Northern Winter season, we give our customers even more flight options as they make their travel plans over the next few months. The SIA Group will closely monitor the demand for air travel and adjust its services accordingly.”

From 24 July 2022, SQ634 to Tokyo (Haneda) and SQ638 to Tokyo (Narita) will become daily services. Together with the daily SQ12 service from Singapore to Los Angeles via Tokyo (Narita), SIA will operate three daily services into Japan’s capital, up from 14 flights per week. The daily SQ636 service to Tokyo (Haneda) will be reinstated from 30 October 2022, bringing Tokyo up to 28 weekly services.

Flight SQ618 from Singapore to Osaka will be reinstated on 30 October 2022, bringing services between Singapore and Osaka to twice daily. The SQ656 service to Fukuoka will increase to three flights per week. With the thrice-weekly service to Nagoya, SIA will operate 62% of its pre-Covid operating capacity to Japan by 30 October 2022[1].

The Airline will progressively operate 17 weekly services to Chennai, up from the current 10 flights per week. Kochi services will go up to 14 times weekly, up from the current seven flights per week. Bengaluru services will go up to 16 times weekly, up from the current seven flights per week. SIA will operate almost 100% of its pre-Covid operating capacity to India by 30 October 2022[2].

From 30 November 2022, SQ36 will operate as a daily non-stop flight to Los Angeles. This is in addition to the current daily SQ38 service. The Airline will operate 21 weekly services to Los Angeles, including the daily one-stop service through Tokyo (Narita), up from the current 17 flights per week.

From 1 December 2022, SQ332 will operate five times weekly from Singapore to Paris, up from its current three times weekly service, and complementing the current daily SQ336 service to the city. Paris will be served with 12 weekly flights, up from seven flights per week.

To cater to the growing travel demand, SIA will continue its thrice-weekly SQ48 direct service to Vancouver in the Northern Winter operating season.