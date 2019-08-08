Simone handed leadership of two Kempinski properties in Kenya

Kempinski Hotels has announced Roberto Simone as the new general manager Villa Rosa Kempinski in Kenya.

Described by the company as a well-rounded luxury hospitality professional, he will also take up leadership of the high-end tented camp in Masai Mara, Olare Mara Kempinski.

An Italian native, Simone brings onboard a wealth of experience honed working for some of the world’s leading luxury hospitality brands such as JW Marriott, Anantara Hotels & Resorts and Silversea Six Star Cruise Line.

Since 2017, he has occupied the role of chief operating officer with the Tonino Lamborghini Hotels & Resorts, based in Shanghai, where he successfully managed three operating hotels, five pre-openings and eight properties in the development pipeline.

The 53-year-old globetrotter, whose passion is analysing figures and wealth management, has worked in Asia, Europe North America and Africa.

“Taking into consideration Roberto’s extensive experience in hospitality management and prior exposure in Africa, we are confident that he will successfully lead the team at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi and Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara,” said Henk Meyknecht, chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa Kempinski Hotels.

Simone is an avid reader of financial literature and reports and has hobbies including travelling and fine dining.

He added on his appointment: “What an honour to be in Kenya and in charge of this stunning hotel as well as our equally luxury camp in Masai Mara.

“I promise to continue offering our guests bespoke experiences as expected of a Kempinski brand.”