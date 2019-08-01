Avani unveils plans for two new Australia properties

Building on the success of its debut on the Gold Coast and central Melbourne, Avani Hotels & Resorts will welcome guests to two new properties in Australia.

Avani Adelaide Residences and Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences will both open later this year.

Contemporary, relaxed and imaginative, the Box Hill property will open on the fourth quarter of 2019, while Adelaide will officially roll out the welcome mat from October 2019.

Avani Adelaide Residences, a first for the brand in South Australia, comprises 76 beautifully appointed studios and suites, each with fully-equipped kitchen and laundry facilities.

The hotel also includes a heated pool, cinema, library, AvaniFit gym with steam room and sauna, and even a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

Located in the heart of this cultural capital, guests enjoy stone’s throw proximity to Rundle Mall shopping and cafes, Adelaide Central Markets, the Art Gallery of South Australia and the South Australia Museum.

A convenient alternative to its cosmopolitan city centre sister hotel, Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences has a prime position in in the popular commercial and academic hub of Box Hill.

With a mix of 75 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with chef-style kitchens, the hotel facilities also extend to a heated infinity pool, on-site sauna, and rooftop amenities with stunning views of the Dandenong Ranges.

Avani Box Hill offers discerning business and leisure travellers easy access to the city and airport, with diverse dining choices and a vibrant shopping centre on its doorstep.

“We are delighted to see the continuing growth of the Avani brand in Australia and New Zealand with these new openings, which follow from our initial openings on the Gold Coast, and in Melbourne and Auckland,” said chief operating officer of Minor Hotels & Resorts Australia and New Zealand, Craig Hooley.

“Travellers the world over have responded to this fresh modern brand with our upbeat service culture that is rooted in traditional Thai hospitality.

“We will continue to identify key locations to grow this exciting brand and bring a new level of service to the Australian and New Zealand landscape.”