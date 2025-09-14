SIMONE GIORGI APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF ORIENT EXPRESS LA MINERVA, ROME

Orient Express is pleased to announce the appointment of Simone Giorgi as General Manager of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome, effective October 1st.

With more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality, Simone Giorgi brings a rare depth of leadership to one of Italy’s most anticipated hotel openings. At the helm of the recently opened Orient Express La Minerva, the first hotel of the brand owned by Arsenale Group and developed in partnership with Orient Express, he will oversee strategic positioning, development, and day-to-day operations, with a vision rooted in excellence and timeless Italian hospitality.

Before leadership roles in some of Italy’s most iconic addresses, Giorgi began his career in 2000 as Director of Food & Beverage at Park Hyatt Milano, then advancing to Director of Operations at Starhotels Italy in 2007, overseeing properties in Venice, Milan, Trieste, Paris, and New York. He later held General Manager roles at Il Salviatino in Florence, JK Place Capri, and Villa Cora. Since 2018, he has led Park Hyatt Milano as General Manager, while serving as Chairman of the Board of Feasibility for Hyatt in Italy. Awarded Hotelier of the Year 2024 by Virtuoso, he is celebrated for his singular ability to shape transformative guest experiences.

This appointment marks a key step in the Orient Express vision: to craft a journey through Italy that fuses elegance, discovery, and authenticity. From the immersive voyages aboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express luxury train to extraordinary stays in Rome and Venice, the brand continues to celebrate the art of travel.

“With the appointment of Simone Giorgi, we reinforce our commitment to Italy. His leadership will be instrumental in bringing the Orient Express philosophy to life in Rome, ensuring that our unique spirit of travel, refined and immersive, flourishes in the Città Eterna.” said Gilda Perez-Alvarado, CEO of Orient Express.

Orient Express La Minerva, ideally located in the heart of Rome, just steps from the Pantheon and Piazza Navona, Orient Express La Minerva opened its doors in April 2025 and revives aristocratic grandeur with a contemporary soul. Set within a 17th-century palazzo, on the lively piazza della Minerva, the hotel reclaims a storied address once favored by Grand Tour

luminaries. From Stendhal to George Sand and Herman Melville, artists and thinkers found inspiration in its quiet elegance and perfect location. A beloved Roman landmark, the hotel has been meticulously restored by Artist-Architect Hugo Toro and invites guests to rediscover its historic charms with a modern touch. On the seventh floor, Gigi Rigolatto in Roma is a stunning rooftop restaurant and bar which breathtaking view over the Pantheon that radiates Riviera glamour, with a dash of flamboyance.