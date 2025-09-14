Las Vegas Unveils Redesigned Rideshare Pickup at Harry Reid International Airport

Las Vegas has debuted the new Fabulous Pickups at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) with a completely reimagined rideshare pickup area at Terminal 1. The unveiling was celebrated in true Las Vegas fashion with showgirls and a DJ welcoming visitors arriving for a weekend of festivities, including Mexican Independence Day concerts and events, and the Canelo vs. Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium.

The space now features vibrant lighting, additional seating, and a custom neon selfie wall that helps visitors kick off their vacation in a fabulous way. On select dates, the experience will be elevated even further with live music, DJs, and other special activations. The transformed pickup zone is a part of the broader “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” brand campaign. This multifaceted initiative spans broadcast, activations, experiences, special offers, and partnerships highlighting Las Vegas that will continue to roll out in the coming months.

“Las Vegas is a city that sets the standard for excitement and hospitality, and we believe the visitor journey should reflect that from the very beginning,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA. “With Fabulous Pickups, we’ve created a space that’s as vibrant, welcoming, and unforgettable as Las Vegas itself.”

In addition, Terminal 1 is also home to Fabulous photo moments where visitors can share their excitement about being in Las Vegas before they even leave the airport. The larger-than-life installation, located by the A/B checkpoint, will debut tomorrow and features Vegas Vicki with a spot for guests to sit next to her and do their best kick to give everyone back home FOMO.

“Our team at Harry Reid International Airport is dedicated to making every arrival memorable, and this new rideshare area is a testament to that commitment,” said Jim Chrisley, Clark County Director of Aviation. “By partnering with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, we’ve created a space that’s not just functional, but also fun and welcoming. We’re proud to offer travelers a first impression that’s as distinctive as the destination itself.”

More “Welcome to Fabulous” announcements will be unveiled in the weeks ahead. For more information on “Welcome to Fabulous,” visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.