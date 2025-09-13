Atout France and France Montagnes Launch 2025/26 Winter Season

The mountains of France are ready for another sparkling winter season that promises a wealth of ski and non-ski activities, accessibility for all, greener resorts and varied accommodation, following a vibrant Winter Launch at Kindred, London, on 9 September. Despite the transport challenges presented by strikes, the event welcomed 27 journalists to hear the latest news from the French ski industry, presented by France Montagnes alongside 18 exhibitors.

At the Launch, media guests networked with the attending resorts and suppliers Club Med and ESF over champagne, canapés and boards of cheese and charcuterie. They sat down to one-to-one meetings as well as hearing a presentation by Atout France and headline sponsor France Montagnes, who introduced their new Director, Vincent Jay, and Press Officer, Marie Lourdel, both appointed this year.



France’s ski areas are reinventing themselves to combine comfort, enjoyment and accessibility, as well as to encourage year-round use. A number of lift additions and improvements can be enjoyed this winter, as well as new and quirky accommodation options. The 18-35 age group is a highlight target demographic for both ski and non-ski activities, while the Massif du Sancy is the first winter destination to be awarded a dog-friendly holiday label. There’s also a focus on cultural events, from concerts and theatre to art exhibitions. Families continue to be superbly catered for, the season is extending either side into spring and autumn and there’s plenty being put in place to secure the future of the mountains. Read more in the France Montagnes Winter 2025/26 press kit.



Travelling by train to the French mountains

Information courtesy of Daniel Elkan, SnowCarbon

The Eurostar Snow service (from London to the French Alps via Lille-Europe) will depart on a Saturday this year, as before, but return on a Saturday as well as a Sunday. An alternative route is a high-speed train from Paris: the reopening of a major route between Paris and Turin this year means that high-speed TGV trains run from Paris to Oulx, servicing the resorts of the southern Alps. French tour operator Travelski has chartered a weekly sleeper train to run between Paris and Bourg-Saint-Maurice, called the Travelski Night Express (TNE), departing from Paris on Friday nights and returning overnight on the Saturday of the following week. This train can only be booked as part of a Travelski all-in-one train + transfer + accommodation + ski pass package. The Eurostar between London and Paris must be booked separately.



The exhibiting resorts and suppliers at the 2025/26 Winter Launch were:

France Montagnes (headline sponsor), Alpes IsHere – Isère Attractivité, Club Med, ESF, Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc, La Clusaz, La Plagne, Le Grand-Bornand, Les 2 Alpes, Les Arcs, Les Menuires, Les Sybelles, Peisey-Vallandry, Pralognan-la-Vanoise, Saint-Gervais-Mont Blanc, Serre Chevalier Vallée Briançon, Tignes, Val Cenis, Val d’Arly.

