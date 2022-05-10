Simone Biles, Olympic and World Champion named Godmother of Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises announced today that Simone Biles, 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic medallist, will add another very special title to her decorated career – Godmother for Celebrity BeyondSM, the industry’s most highly anticipated ship of the year that recently debuted in Southampton, UK.

A long-standing and highly regarded tradition for new ships, the role of Godmother is to inspire all guests and crew who sail on the ship, and it is considered a lifetime title and honour. In her role as Godmother, Biles will name Celebrity Beyond – the gold standard ship and newest and most luxurious vessel in the Celebrity fleet – at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on 4th November 2022.

For its groundbreaking Edge Series ships, Celebrity is selecting equally transformational and courageous Godmothers who are breaking barriers and championing change in their respective fields. Biles joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, Founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who serve as Godmothers of Beyond’s sister ships Celebrity EdgeTM and Celebrity ApexSM respectively.

“Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I’m humbled and thrilled to welcome her as Godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “While I’ve marvelled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”

“I have a lot of great memories of cruising with my parents while growing up, so I am beyond excited to serve as Godmother of Celebrity Beyond,” said Biles. “I am honoured to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognising our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women.”

Celebrity Beyond showcases the design talents of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; the innovation of British architect Tom Wright; and the culinary gifts of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud. The ship also features experiences and products from goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the brand’s new Well-Being Advisor. The exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what’s important to today’s discerning traveller: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.

Celebrity Beyond began her inaugural season on 27th April 2022 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton to Barcelona, Spain, and will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean. In November, Celebrity Beyond will make her way to Fort Lauderdale for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.

Celebrity Cruises is considered North America’s and Middle East’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by voters at the World Travel Awards.