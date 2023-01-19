Silversea Cruises Offers Limited-Time Arctic Promotion: Save up to 20% on Luxury Expedition Voyages

Travellers can experience Silversea’s industry-leading polar offering for less, with savings on selected door-to-door voyages to Greenland, Arctic Canada, and Arctic Norway

Silversea Cruises®, the global leader in ultra-luxury and expedition cruising, is inviting travellers to discover the natural and cultural wonders of the Arctic in 2023, offering a limited-time promotion of up to 20% savings on selected door-to-door all-inclusive expedition voyages to Greenland, Arctic Canada, and Arctic Norway. Also benefitting from reduced deposits of just 15% on door-to-door fares, travellers will save between 10% and 20% on selected Arctic voyages for new bookings made between January 17 and February 28, 2023.

“Our limited-time Arctic promotion provides a great incentive for travellers to discover some of the world’s most remote destinations without compromising on luxury and comfort,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s President and CEO. “Silversea’s Arctic offering is unique, with three ultra-luxury ships sailing in the region throughout 2023, including the world’s most luxurious expedition ship, Silver Endeavour℠; the most comprehensive all-inclusive offering in expedition cruising; and unmatched destination expertise that has been honed over 15 years. This is the perfect opportunity for our travel advisors to introduce clients to Silversea’s industry-leading cruise experience, which, thanks to our private executive transfers, includes a seamless journey that begins and ends at travellers’ homes.”

Examples of Silversea Arctic expedition sailings that features in the offer include:

GREENLAND: Reykjavík to Kangerlussuaq – On this 10-day voyage, departing June 25, 2023, Silver Cloud® will follow in the wake of the Vikings from the green shores of Iceland to the icy shores of Greenland, unlocking the region’s dramatic landscapes and rich traditions. Guests will witness towering, snow-capped peaks, sculptured icebergs, and the iconic glacier of Skjoldungen Fjord. They will savour the serene beauty of Prince Christian Sound, hike to Greenland’s best-preserved Norse ruins, and stroll through history in colourful coastal villages.

ARCTIC NORWAY: Longyearbyen to Tromsø – Norway’s extraordinary Svalbard archipelago – with its captivating fjords and glaciers that attract a wealth of wildlife, including walrus and polar bears – is the focus of this nine-day Silver Wind® expedition, departing July 12, 2023. Isolated Bear Island, a nature reserve of steep cliffs and some of the largest bird colonies in the northern hemisphere, offers opportunities to spot puffins, guillemots, black-legged kittiwakes, and other remarkable seabirds.

CANADIAN HIGH ARCTIC: Pond Inlet, Nunavut (Round Trip) – From August 10, 2023, Silversea’s newest expedition ship, Silver Endeavour, will spend 10 days sailing on an immersive, round-trip voyage from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, exploring pristine fjords, breathtaking bays, and remote villages where centuries-old Inuit traditions thrive. Guests will uncover the humbling beauty of Baffin Bay in the storied Northwest Passage and experience the thrill of watching for iconic wildlife – from the mighty polar bear to humpback whales and bearded seals.