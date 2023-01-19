Hampton by Hilton Named No. 1 Hotel Franchise for 14th Consecutive Year

Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s global powerhouse hotel brand and market leader in the industry is now the record holder for the most total and consecutive No. 1 rankings in the Hotels & Motels category of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®.

For the 14th year in a row, Hampton by Hilton was named the No. 1 hotel franchise and ranked No. 9 overall on the annual list of the world’s top franchises, up eight spots from last year. Ten additional Hilton brands joined Hampton by Hilton, all improving their rankings from last year, including Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton.

“Today’s traveler has changed, and we continue to innovate at Hilton to meet their evolving needs,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Together with our owners, we serve millions of guests around the world anywhere they want to travel for any stay occasion. Hilton is committed to high-quality and practically designed accommodations, reliable and friendly service, and thoughtful amenities celebrated by guests and franchisees. Led by Hampton by Hilton’s No. 9 ranking, we are thrilled to see 11 Hilton brands receive this prestigious recognition.”

“Hilton has a powerful network effect, resilient business model, and strong commercial engine designed to maximize value for our owner partners,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, global development, Hilton. “With great products, reliable and friendly service, and an incredible loyalty proposition, we are relentlessly focused on driving premium financial returns to our partners. We are so proud to receive recognition for the franchise opportunities we offer across our award-winning portfolio of brands.”

Hampton by Hilton, the industry’s dominant upper-midscale hotel brand, is consistently recognized for its category-leading financial performance, best-in-class stay experience, legacy of innovation, and global scale. As an unparalleled guest favorite, Hampton sets the standard for its category and continues to raise the bar, earning more five-star reviews than any other hospitality brand, across its more than 2,800 locations in 36 countries and territories worldwide.

“Approaching four decades as the industry’s preeminent hospitality brand, Hampton’s signature service, innovative design, and unrivaled reliability, all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee, play an instrumental role in the well-deserved recognition that Hampton by Hilton continues to receive,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and brand leader, Hampton by Hilton. “This exciting achievement is a true testament to Hampton’s legacy of leadership and success, and would not be possible without our owners, business partners, and more than 100,000 team members around the world.”

In its 44th year, Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 recognizes companies for their exceptional performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. According to the magazine, this year’s Franchise 500 rankings were the most competitive ever as more than 1,300 brands competed for a position on the list.

In total, 11 of Hilton’s world-class hotel brands were named to the 2023 Franchise 500:

Hampton by Hilton (No. 1 Category; No. 9 Overall)

DoubleTree by Hilton (No. 2 Category; No. 25 Overall)

Home2 Suites by Hilton (No. 3 Category; No. 27 Overall)

Hilton Garden Inn (No. 4 Category; No. 33 Overall)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts (No. 5 Category; No. 46 Overall)

Homewood Suites by Hilton (No. 6 Category; No. 50 Overall)

Tru by Hilton (No. 7 Category; No. 54 Overall)

Embassy Suites by Hilton (No. 8 Category; No. 57 Overall)

Tapestry Collection by Hilton (No. 10 Category; No. 73 Overall)

Canopy by Hilton (No. 12 Category; No. 95 Overall)

Curio Collection by Hilton (No. 13 Category; No. 123 Overall)

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Hilton’s positions on the ranking are a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Hilton’s franchise partners benefit from the power of Hilton’s global strength, reputation, scale, and performance engine, in addition to the company’s award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program of more than 146 million members. With 19 bespoke brands, Hilton offers an innovative product for any type of owner and operator looking to join one of the largest and fastest-growing hospitality companies.