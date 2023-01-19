John Halliday joins Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach as director of operations

John Halliday is the new director of operations at Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach.

One of his most senior roles to date, he brings close to 30 years experience to the resort and is entrusted with handling the day-to-day running of the property. He has been brought in to spearhead new initiatives at the property.

“We are proud to welcome John Halliday and seek to benefit from his extensive knowledge of luxury hotel operations,” said Tracey Oliver, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. “John’s vast array of relevant experience and committed approach will strengthen the hotel team and bring fresh direction and innovation as we welcome in a new year.”

Before joining the top Marriott brand, he was with Anantara for four years, first as director of F&B at the Anantara Sahara Tozeur Resort, followed by the same role in Qasr Al Sarab in Abu Dhabi. Through the summer of 2022, he served as Qasr Al Sarab’s interim GM before working as EAM up to January of this year.

Source Hotelier Middle East