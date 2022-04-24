Silversea Cruises announces new Antarctica departure port

Silversea Cruises has enhanced guests’ journeys to Antarctica with a more comfortable and convenient connection. Guests travelling aboard the line’s three ice-class expedition ships—Silver Cloud®, Silver Wind® and Silver Explorer® - will embark and disembark in Puerto Williams, Chile, for the 2022-2023 season, enjoying more convenient flight times, personalised service during an exclusive charter flight, and quicker transfers to the ship, among other advantages.

“I extend my gratitude to the Chilean authorities and local stakeholders who have enabled us to unlock the most comfortable and convenient route to Antarctica for international travellers,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “As the only cruise line currently offering Antarctica expeditions from Puerto Williams, we are immensely proud of this accomplishment, which is representative of our commitment to delivering truly unique experiences in this iconic destination.”

“Such innovations reflect Silversea’s destination leadership in Antarctica,” says Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management. “Puerto Williams is a magnificent gateway for accessing the natural treasures of Antarctica. As the only company currently operating a private charter flight between Santiago and Puerto Williams, Silversea can now offer guests an enhanced level of service and a more seamless connection as they journey to Antarctica in style. I thank the Chilean authorities and all involved stakeholders for their invaluable collaboration. This innovation has been many years in the making, and it is an incredibly proud moment to see our guests departing from Puerto Williams on three of our ultra-luxury ships.”

PUERTO WILLIAMS: AN ADVANTAGEOUS GATEWAY

Part of the most comprehensive all-inclusive Antarctica offering, guests’ enhanced journeys to Antarctica will incorporate the following benefits for the 2022-2023 season:

An overnight stay in a five-star hotel in Santiago, with a welcome reception dinner and breakfast

A comfortable transfer to Santiago’s airport the following day, with a flight departing from a private airport terminal

An exclusive charter flight to Puerto Williams, fully escorted by a Silversea’s representative

An upgraded, personalised flight experience, including extra legroom, greater luggage allowance, and regionally inspired gourmet lunch

A quicker transfer to the ship in Puerto Williams

Upon disembarkation from the ship, a direct transfer to the airport and charter flight to Santiago for the onward journey

Departing from Puerto Williams will also enable Silver Cloud and Silver Wind to call at Cape Horn in southern Chile on select voyages, conditions permitting, enabling travellers to disembark at one of the continent’s southernmost point.

CRAFTING THE GOLD STANDARD FOR ANTARCTIC EXPEDITIONS

Silversea’s three ultra-luxury expedition ships offer the most broad-ranging selection of Antarctica itineraries to curious travellers, who journey in the cruise line’s trademark level of comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

This curated range of expedition cruises includes a series of 10-day explorations of the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands, as well as shorter sailings aboard Silver Explorer from King George Island as part of Silversea’s Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise programme – which unlocks the fastest, most direct route to Antarctica. Longer voyages encompass the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetland Islands, Falkland Islands, Elephant Island, and South Georgia. Moreover, a ‘Deep Antarctica’ itinerary will spend 20 days tracing a path beyond the Antarctic Circle, attempting to reach a latitude of 69 degrees south.

Each all-suite, butler-serviced ship features specialist expedition experts who lead immersive shore excursions for guests. These experienced and talented professionals offer informative lectures, discussions and recaps on board, in addition to Zodiac and kayak tours, hikes, and nature walks ashore - all of which are included in the fare.